WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. Sally Austin

2. Lyn Colloff

3. Paul Durkin

4. Ian Keilty

5. Daniel Porte



2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. Chief People Officer

2. Company Secretary

3. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer

4. Chief Operating Officer

5. Strategy Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased for the PDMRs listed above in respect of Partnership and Matching Shares, under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Partnership Shares Volume(s) Matching

Shares

Volume(s) 1. £3.3225; nil 45 11 2. £3.3225; nil 46 11 3. £3.3225; nil 46 11 4. £3.3225; nil 46 11 5. £3.3225; nil 46 11 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

Price Volume 1. £149.51 56 2. £152.83 57 3. £152.83 57 4. £152.84 57 5. £152.84 57 e) Date of the transaction 16 September 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000