Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the
Issuer
Identify code of the
Issuer
Transaction
day
Identify code of
the financial
instrument
Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)
Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
the shares
Market
(MIC
Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
02/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
840
87.9803
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
02/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
9 160
88.4369
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
03/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
87.1740
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
04/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
88.0649
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
05/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
88.6542
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
06/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
87.6419
XPAR
TOTAL
50 000
87.9867
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109361275/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE