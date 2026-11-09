Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer Identify code of the Issuer Transaction day Identify code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 02/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 840 87.9803 CEUX EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 02/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 9 160 88.4369 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 03/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 10 000 87.1740 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 04/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 10 000 88.0649 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 05/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 10 000 88.6542 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 06/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 10 000 87.6419 XPAR TOTAL 50 000 87.9867

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109361275/en/

Contacts:

Eurofins Scientific SE