Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
88.2028
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
87.8561
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
87.7654
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
87.9572
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
87.7955
XPAR
TOTAL
50 000
87.9154
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116001978/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE