Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer Identify code of the Issuer Transaction day Identify code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 16/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 10 000 87.9692 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 17/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 10 000 86.5234 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 18/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 10 000 85.3789 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 19/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 15 000 85.4347 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 19/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 5 000 85.4817 CEUX EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 20/11/2026 FR0014000MR3 10 000 85.5066 XPAR TOTAL 60 000 86.0452

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123352211/en/

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Eurofins