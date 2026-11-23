Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of
the financial
instrument
Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)
Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
16/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
87.9692
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
17/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
86.5234
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
18/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
85.3789
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
19/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
85.4347
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
19/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
85.4817
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
20/11/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
85.5066
XPAR
TOTAL
60 000
86.0452
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123352211/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins