GROUPE BOGART: GROUPE BOGART PARTNERS WITH ARTIST, SLIMANE, TO CREATE AND DISTRIBUTE HIS FIRST NATURAL HAIRCARE BRAND: COUSIN.E.S

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 22 September 2022

BOGART (Euronext Paris - Compartment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG), which specialises in the creation, manufacture and sale of luxury fragrances and cosmetics, announces that it has signed a partnership with Slimane to create and distribute his first-ever natural haircare brand - "Cousin.e.s".

The singer-songwriter,through its company Odyssée Cosmetics, has joined forces with the French cosmetics group to formulate and develop expert, natural care products designed for hair that is dry, curly, frizzy and fuzzy and for sensitive scalps.

The first step in this industrial and commercial partnership will be the November launch of the first three Cousin.e.s products: Elixir Capillaire (Hair Elixir), Shampoing (Shampoo), and Baume Capillaire (Hair Balm).

With its black seed oil-enhanced soothing and taming products made from organic farming using over 95% natural origin ingredients, the brand aims to become a category leader, in a fast-expanding market segment (nearly 50% annual growth for high-end haircare in France's selective fragrance chain[1]).

The brand will promote its exceptional formulation and purposefully disruptive image - which represent key assets - to its target market through a special digital launch campaign.

As the first haircare brand in the Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics portfolio, Cousin.e.s will round out the Group's offering which is now present in all beauty market segments.

Following the November 2022 launch in France, Belgium and Luxembourg, the products will be launched at selective fragrance stores in Dubai and other European markets.

From 2023, new products will complete the range designed for all types of demanding hair.

Source: France: Porté par les parfums, le circuit sélectif progresse de 9% en 2021 (Driven by fragrances, selective distribution channels were up 9% in 2021) - Premium Beauty News

