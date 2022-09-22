Haseeb Sajid of TBS Dental Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader of New York based TBS Dental, Haseeb Sajid, has been named in the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The aim of the Awards is to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick- namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Haseeb Sajid was the outright winner in his category, being named 'Most Innovative in the Medical Device Industry - USA'.

The dental industry is widely recognised around the world as being one of the most resistant to change. Haseeb Sajid has set out to change the status quo, bringing with him a combination of innovation, passion, and hard work. The dental industry has a long history spanning thousands of years, and it has its own strict set of traditions. But, as with so many well-established professions, technology and innovation are forcing the dental world to rethink how it serves its patients and the best ways to deliver care.

Haseeb strongly believes that for the past 170 years the profession has been stagnant when it comes to embracing innovation, and still has plenty of catching up to do. To the outside, the market looks like an attractive space for entrepreneurs - it's predicted to reach over $12.2 billion in size in the next six years and has grown by almost $10 billion in the past three years alone. However, many have tried and failed to succeed in this market because, as with so many professional sectors, there's a lot of resistance when it comes to new technologies. Haseeb has dedicated his career to helping his peers embrace these changes and see challenges as hurdles, rather than blockers.

TBS Dental has previously established a reputation as a respected source of dental tools at an affordable price. The company was led by Haseeb's father who recognised that his son was always going to be an entrepreneur. He started his first business at 18 and continued to grow his business while studying at college in New York. Later he decided to develop his own products from scratch, whilst also taking over the family dental practice.

This passion, dedication and enthusiasm for hard work has been one of the key factors that has helped TBS Dental expand from a small team of 25 to a family of 400 members worldwide. The company aligns itself with the perspective shared by the American Dental Association which has found that over 85% of Americans consider oral health as an essential aspect of overall care. While the industry might have been hesitant to innovation in the past, it's clear that with patient expectations and the requirements of dentists being higher than ever, Haseeb has firm ambitions to lead TBS Dental to new heights.

To find out more, visit https://www.tbsdental.com/ ,

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/the-ceo-awards-2022

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers, and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact:

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haseeb-sajid-of-tbs-dental-wins-business-worldwide-magazine-ceo-award-301630062.html