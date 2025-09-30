Min Lee of IPMD Wins 2025 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2025 CEO Awards, Business Worldwide Magazine once again honours the most respected C-level executives from around the world. Unlike many other business awards, here the spotlight is on the individuals whose leadership is driving innovation, transformation, and progress across global industries. Among this year's standout winners is Min Lee, CEO and Founder of IPMD, who has been named "Visionary CEO in Emotional AI & Human-Centered Healthcare Innovation" for his pioneering work on EchoAI.

Min Lee's mission began in tragedy. On New Year's Eve 2015, an intern at IPMD-a gifted UC Berkeley graduate-took her own life. The loss deeply affected Lee and inspired a bold vision: to create an AI that could detect and respond to emotional pain before it becomes invisible. That vision became EchoAI-a groundbreaking emotional intelligence platform capable of understanding the complexities of human emotion in real time.

What sets EchoAI apart is its foundation. Rather than training the AI with standard data sets, Lee and a team of nearly 500 collaborators spent over 130,000 hours between 2016 and 2023 mapping, labelling and embedding real human emotions into the system. Lee alone contributed more than 30,000 hours. The result is a platform with a 96% emotional comprehension rate; an achievement that's both emotionally resonant and scientifically validated.

EchoAI evaluates users' emotional states through a multimodal system that analyses facial expressions, tone of voice, language and micro-expressions. Within seconds, users receive a personalised emotional analysis-what Lee describes as a "digital mirror." Unlike typical AI chatbots, EchoAI responds with empathy, not scripts. Premium users are offered access to human emotional coaches who guide emotional transformation in a supportive, non-clinical way.

EchoAI is already showing real-world impact by empowering individuals struggling with anxiety, burnout and emotional overwhelm, and helping professionals regulate emotions for improved well-being and productivity. As the platform continues to evolve, it learns from every user interaction, offering ever-more sophisticated emotional support.

Beyond personal wellness, EchoAI is reshaping healthcare. In partnership with BeWell Health and as a recognised Google Technology Build Partner, IPMD is integrating EchoAI into a next-generation Medical Agentic AI. This tool will enable telehealth systems to assess emotional states alongside medical data-transforming diagnosis accuracy, treatment adherence, and patient trust.

Min Lee's leadership stands as a beacon of how personal purpose can drive technological breakthroughs. With EchoAI, he's transforming AI and redefining how we connect with ourselves and others.

