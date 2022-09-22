Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed BITBEXBANK GRAND WIN (BGW) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BGW/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, BITBEXBANK GRAND WIN (BGW) functions as a payment method for the real economy through a stable platform of the payment system. Its native token BGW has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing BITBEXBANK GRAND WIN

The value determination of the payment system of the future real economy has opened everyone's eyes to a decentralized world with blockchain technology. It raises new questions about the centralized current monetary system as a whole. In recent years, all members of society are considered important about the safe profitability of assets, emphasizing data stability and fast payment systems through various methods of payment systems.

To overcome these limitations, the BITBEX GRAND WIN (BGW) Platform was developed, and the core of this project, Project Default Guarantee (PDG), was jointly developed based on PDS issued by global financial company YOUA Group HK. Therefore, through the PDG program, it functions as a payment method for the real economy through a stable platform of the payment system.

Designed as an ecosystem with a virtuous circle of assets, benefits and values, the BGW Platform is responsible for the payment functions. Project managers who want liquidity can use shorter and simpler procedures than IPO, ICO, IE or STO to liquidize the required funds. Through BGW platform, users can purchase project tokens that can be converted into real assets for investment, and share future earnings through direct or indirect shareholding. Furthermore, the PDG program can protect assets in case of project failure.

In addition to the BGW Platform, there're also BITBEX exchange and its stable coin PKRW used for asset liquidity. And the platform's native token BGW contains right that U, I, B (user, investor, buyer) obtains from the investment asset when purchasing the token. Assets will be protected through the "BitWind" provided by blockchain enterprises that develop and operate digital asset cloud services on 300 exchanges around the world. And the participation of exchange investor Blockchain Global will make the exchange even more stable and innovative.

About BGW Token

BGW is the native token of the BITBEXBANK GRAND WIN ecosystem. The BGW token issued by BITBEX exchange provides guarantee when the project token is issued. Based on TRC-20, BGW has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens with no additional issuance, of which 25% is allocated for circulation, and the rest 75% is reserved by the company.

The BGW token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022, investors who are interested in the BITBEXBANK GRAND WIN investment can easily buy and sell BGW token on LBank Exchange right now.

