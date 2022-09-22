Awards recognize outstanding leaders and innovative approaches in the field

Nominations open through Oct. 15, 2022

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/

The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Digital Engineering Awardsrecognize outstanding leaders who challenge the status quo with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future.

Enterprises and their service providers are invited to submit nominations through October 15, with winners announced during a gala awards celebration to be held in December in the U.S. Enterprise award winners, selected by a global panel of industry experts, will be named in nine categories five team awards and four individual awards:

Engineering the Change Team Awards Engineering at Heart Individual Awards Digital Transformation of the Year Distinguished Digital Engineer Top Sustainability Initiative Digital Engineer of the Year Digital Engineering Program of the Year Woman Engineer of the Year Engineering Product of the Year Innovator of the Year Value Realization

Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited, said, "The need of the hour is dominated by demand for continuous evolution, driven by disruptive innovations. Given the rapid transformational disruptions across the industry, Digital Engineering has become more prominent than ever. Through the pioneering Digital Engineering Awards, our endeavor is to provide a platform that brings together global leaders, thus leading to new industry benchmarks and innovations."

Michael P. Connors, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ISG, said, "Digital Engineering is now a top priority for companies looking to compete in an increasingly digitized, intelligent and networked global marketplace. Through an interconnected ecosystem of platforms, devices and data, this discipline enables companies to create new business models, deliver superior customer experiences and achieve operational efficiencies on a scale never before imagined. We are delighted to partner with LTTS and CNBC to recognize outstanding achievements in this space."

Shivakumar S, Chief Operating Officer, Branded Content Business at Network 18, said, "The ER&D industry is a true sunrise sector, responsible for digital transformations on a global scale. Digital Engineering is leading to shorter product lifecycles, smarter products and solutions, paperless factories, and a host of other notable innovations. The Digital Engineering Awards will play an important role in celebrating and showcasing such new-age technology success stories. We believe we are the ideal media partner for the awards, given the strength of our brands CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol, which have been informing audiences in business, technology and retail for more than two decades now in India."

About the Digital Engineering Awards

The Digital Engineering Awards bring together industry leaders to recognize outstanding achievements in the R&D domain, and to help global organizations give shape to their transformative ideas. The Awards have been launched by L&T Technology Services in association with ISG, with CNBC TV18 as a media partner. For more about the Awards, visit this website or contact us at info@digitalengineeringawards.com.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited is a listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 21,400 employees spread across 19 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 89 innovation labs as of June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.ltts.com/

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Network18

Network18 Media Investments Limited (Network18 Group) is one of India's most diversified media and entertainment (M&E) conglomerates, with interests across television, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, print and allied businesses. TV18 Broadcast Limited, a subsidiary of Network18, manages its primary business of broadcasting. It runs the largest news network in India, spanning business news general news, and regional news. Our marquee brands like CNBC-TV18, News18 India, and CNN News18 are part of this news bouquet. For the Indian diaspora and audiences across the globe, News18 International delivers definitive Indian news. For more information, visit: https://www.nw18.com/corporate.

