Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal Announces Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(OTCQB:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or "the Company"), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, today announced that the Company will hold an annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The Meeting will be held in a virtual format.

As described in the proxy materials for the Meeting, shareholders of record, as of the close of business on August 25, 2022, are entitled to participate in the Meeting online, regardless of geographic location. Shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided they comply with all of the requirements set out in the proxy materials.

Shareholders may register and log into the live audio webcast platform at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1399 (password: lim2022) starting at 10:30 a.m. ET on October 11, 2022. The Company asks that any attendees register early so that the Meeting may start promptly.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Meeting, the Company urges all shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials provided to shareholders for the Meeting.

Meeting materials, including Li-Metal's Management Information Circular and Form of Proxy, is available on SEDAR, the Company's website (https://investors.li-metal.com/financials/annual-reports/default.aspx), or the TMX Trust portal (https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2333).

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next-generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Li-Metal Investor Contact:

Salisha Ilyas

ir@li-metal.com

Tel: +1 647 795 1653

Li-Metal Media Contact:

Harry Nicholas

Li-MetalPR@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Li-Metal Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716933/Li-Metal-Announces-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders