Affluence Corporation's OneMind Technology Subsidiary Has Highly Successful Debut at Intersec Conference

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology announced today that OneMind Technology and its Hypervisor product had an extremely successful debut as one of Dell Technologies (DELL) Smart City solution Partners at the Intersec Saudi Arabia Conference which was held in Riyadh.

"We had an extremely busy and successful three days working with the Dell Technologies OEM & Video Surveillance team," said Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies. "This was the first time that we worked side by side with the Dell OEM Solutions Team and we left the conference with several sales opportunities as well as initiated partnership discussions with several technology companies with whom we plan to take OneMind's platform to market. I would like to thank Dell Technologies and their OEM Solutions team and look forward to working with them again at the Digital Cities Conference in November in Barcelona," said Eyme.

"Joining the OneMind team at Intersec Saudi Arabia was our new Head of Sales for the Middle East and ASEAN, Jorge Luengo Azcona. Jorge comes to us with more than 20 years of success in selling and implementing disruptive technologies with his most recent position as Director of Enterprise Products and Partnerships for Batelco (Bahrain). We are extremely fortunate to add a professional with Jorge's experience to our team, "continued Eyme. "I am very excited with the opportunity to help shape OneMind's growth. I have heard quite a bit about OneMind's Hypervisor and also ran up against them in sales opportunities this year. After seeing the strength of their product, I knew that I needed to be a part of the OneMind Team, "said Jose Luengo Azcona.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

