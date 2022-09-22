WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced its partnership with Actuarial Risk Management, Ltd. (ARM), a U.S.-based consultancy specializing in comprehensive actuarial and modeling services. As a part of this partnership, ARM will offer its clients WNS' offshore-centric actuarial services and end-to-end insurance capabilities including front, middle, and back-office solutions. WNS will leverage ARM's 250 senior-level credentialed actuaries to provide its BPM clients with complimentary, project-based strategic advisory services.

"We are excited to join forces with ARM. Our industry-leading, end-to-end capabilities in the insurance industry combined with ARM's onshore and near-shore actuarial resources will help insurers scale faster and respond to changing market conditions. Furthermore, in a market characterized by rising risk factors, regulation, and actuarial labor challenges, this partnership will enable insurers to access cost-effective and differentiated end-to-end insurance operations solutions," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"With WNS, we gain a partner that collaborates with global insurers to accelerate their digital transformation journey. ARM's experienced onshore and near-shore insurance actuaries, coupled with WNS' actuarial services will raise the bar on the transformation model that we deliver to our clients. From IFRS 17 and US GAAP LDTI project demands to staff shortfalls with recurring reporting and capital requirements, this alliance opens the possibilities for many over-strained and under-resourced insurers," said Corwin Zass, Founder, ARM.

WNS' 600+ Actuarial professionals seamlessly collaborate with clients' staff actuaries across Life Annuities and Property Casualty insurance businesses. WNS' actuarial key service offerings include finance and model modernizations, valuation and financial reporting, product development management, and reinsurance. Additionally, WNS has over 450 data specialists that partner with our internal and external actuarial teams for data engineering, architecture, transformation, and reporting. Working with clients across North America, the UK Europe and Australia, WNS also provides automation solutions for various processes within clients' actuarial functions, bringing greater insights through in-depth technical analyses, and standardizing processes to improve efficiency and eliminate inconsistencies.

About ARM

A well-positioned global provider of actuarial services, Actuarial Risk Management (ARM) uses an innovative strategy to provide the strategic advisory services delivered by its global staff of more than 250 credentialed actuaries. ARM is founded on a business model that delivers better advise without excessive fees, and routinely combines actuarial and non-actuarial approaches to enhance stakeholder objectives. ARM delivers a comprehensive actuarial services menu to a world-wide insurance client base. ARM is an independent U.S. alliance member of the global organization, BDO. For more information, visit www.actrisk.com.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2022, WNS had 55,146 professionals across 53 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

