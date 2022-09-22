Additive Industry Veteran to Bring AM Quality Assurance to the Next Level Enhancing Company's Digital Quality Path with Deepening OEM and ISV Footprint and Relationships

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today that it has appointed Stephan Kuehr to the role of General Manager of European Operations. In this role, Stephan will lead the European region with responsibility for all direct and channel revenue activities, including management of the worldwide OEM and independent software vendor (ISV) network programs.

Prior to joining Sigma Additive Solutions, Stephan Kuehr spent the past 10 years in additive manufacturing as CEO and co-founder of 3YOURMIND, a leading manufacturing execution system (MES) software provider based in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Paris, France and Michigan, USA. In this position, he set up an international sales organization and led the company's funding, budget, structure and development efforts. Before 3YOURMIND, Stephan held leading positions in sales and operations with Vestas Wind Systems. He holds a Master's Degree in Physics and Business from Ulm University, Germany and Lund University, Sweden.

According to Sigma Additive Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Jacob Brunsberg, "On behalf of the entire executive management team, I am extremely pleased to welcome Stephan Kuehr as a key part of our company's future. Stephan is a pioneer of the additive industry software ecosystem. We believe that Stephan's industry knowledge, key industry relationships, and strategic vision align with Sigma's growth path."

Stephan Kuehr stated, "It is an honor and privilege to be part of Sigma Additive Solutions. Over the past decade as Co-founder and CEO of 3YOURMIND, I have been heavily involved in promoting the digital manufacturing future and have witnessed Sigma's positive impact in the marketplace. As the market moves more to serial production, quality assurance becomes paramount to industry success and scale. I believe a digital quality infrastructure is a key component of this future and Sigma is positioned to lead this space. I look forward to deepening relationships with our customers, OEMs and ISV partners, as well as establishing new partnerships and growth paths for the additive industry as a whole."

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma's business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D version 7.0, Sigma's ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. Sigma disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Sigma's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma's public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

