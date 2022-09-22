Capita plc - Real estate & infrastructure consultancy businesses

Completion of the sale of real estate and infrastructure consultancy businesses

Capita plc ('Capita') today announces that it has completed the sale of its two real estate and infrastructure consultancy businesses to WSP on the terms announced on 2 August 2022.

Taking into account cash-like and debt-like items, Capita received proceeds of £69m at completion.

The sale comprises two businesses: Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure, and GL Hearn.

The completion of the transaction follows receipt of the necessary consents. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.

