Donnerstag, 22.09.2022
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 
Frankfurt
22.09.22
08:17 Uhr
0,320 Euro
-0,002
-0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3280,33618:21
0,3300,33418:15
PR Newswire
22.09.2022 | 16:40
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Real estate & infrastructure consultancy businesses

Capita plc - Real estate & infrastructure consultancy businesses

PR Newswire

London, September 22

Completion of the sale of real estate and infrastructure consultancy businesses

Capita plc ('Capita') today announces that it has completed the sale of its two real estate and infrastructure consultancy businesses to WSP on the terms announced on 2 August 2022.

Taking into account cash-like and debt-like items, Capita received proceeds of £69m at completion.

The sale comprises two businesses: Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure, and GL Hearn.

The completion of the transaction follows receipt of the necessary consents. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.

For more information please contact:

Capita investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Capita media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

© 2022 PR Newswire
