The "Global Viral Vectors Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The viral vectors market is poised to grow by $490.64 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.23% during the forecast period. The report on the viral vectors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing use of viral vectors to develop gene therapies and vaccines and growing funding for and investments in gene therapies and vaccines.
The viral vectors market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The viral vectors market is segmented as below: By Application
- Gene therapy
- Vaccines
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
This study identifies the increasing number of R&D activities for the development of gene therapies and vaccines using viral vectors as one of the prime reasons driving the viral vector market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of M&A and collaborations and the emergence of novel technologies to manufacture viral vectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the viral vectors market covers the following areas:
- Viral vectors market sizing
- Viral vectors market forecast
- Viral vectors market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Application
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Batavia Biosciences BV
- Bayer AG
- Catalent Inc.
- Creative Biogene
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- FinVector Oy
- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp
- Institut Merieux
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Oxford Biomedica Plc
- REGENXBIO Inc
- Sirion Biotech GmbH
- Takara Holdings Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- uniQure NV
- Virovek Inc
