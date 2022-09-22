Bloom Care Solutions Named CIX Top 10 Growth Companies in Canada for 2022

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Industry leading home care company Bloom Care Solutions, has been named as one of the Canadian Innovation Exchange's (CIX) Top 10 Growth companies for 2022. Bloom was chosen by the CIX 2022 Selection Committee, made up of 140 top global investors. The honorees are chosen using six criteria including their business model, the quality of their product or service offering, innovation, market opportunity, depth of management, and diversity, equity, and inclusion of the leadership.

Bloom Care Solutions will present, in person, at the CIX Summit on November 1-2, 2022, in downtown Toronto to over 700 investors, entrepreneurs and advisors in the North American technology ecosystem. CIX is an annual curation program and conference which showcases Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. Bloom Care Solutions was chosen for this honor from 485 submissions representing a diverse range of technology spanning MedTech, FinTech, big data, security, marketing and cleantech sectors from across the Country.

Bloom Care Solutions CEO Ben Fluter is proud of his company's achievement, "Bloom was created with the fundamental mission of providing the best care experience in the home and community care sector. Given the relevant expertise and knowledge possessed by the Leadership team we understood that to effect the change required in the sector, technology would have to play an integral role, however the human care experience must still be paramount. The recognition from CIX as a Top 10 Growth Company, continues to add validation that Bloom remains the leader in patient care experience and that technology, coupled with the right team, can make a tremendous difference in Health Care. We are grateful and proud of all our team members including all our dedicated and committed Care Pro's who go above and beyond each day in providing the best human care experience possible."

ABOUT BLOOM CARE SOLUTIONS

Bloom Care Solutions is a Digital Health and Home Care Services company that is on a Mission to Improve Care Experiences. Bloom helps support partners with care coordination automation, while enabling faster communication, quicker acceptance and deployment of healthcare professionals, while reducing missed care - overall, decreasing unnecessary Emergency Department visits and lowering hospital readmissions. Bloom was created in 2018 to address many of the pain points that health service organizations have and continue to face today. Bloom combats these issues of missed/unfulfilled shifts, and poor patient/family experiences by introducing an innovative operational framework while building industry leading platforms and scalable care models.

