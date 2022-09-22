Smart Meter, LLC: Remote Patient Monitoring Can Help Adults Who Gained Weight During the Summer Resume Healthy Practices Before the Winter

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Smart Meter has become the leader of the remote patient monitoring (RPM) ecosystem because of its reliable cellular-enabled solutions, data, and services. With summer behind us, it's important for many Americans to resume healthy habits and Smart Meter's cellular-enabled solutions can help their providers track key health measurements, like blood glucose levels, blood pressure and weight, in real time.

According to research1, one-fifth of American adults gained 20% of their body weight or more over a 10-year period, with more than a third gaining 10% or more and over half gaining 5% of more. On average, Americans gain 17 pounds between the ages of 20 and 39 and an average of 45 pounds during their lifetime.

Gaining weight during the summer can be disappointing, but experts say it's common. During a one- to three-week vacation, adults tend to gain weight, according to a 2016 study2. While most people know they aren't going to eat healthy during the holidays and winter, summer foods can also play a part in a person's poor health. Popular summer beverages like sweet tea and lemonade, and deserts like ice cream and frozen yogurt contain high amounts of sugar and calories.

There are several other possible reasons for summertime weight gain, including:

summer BBQs

graduation and wedding celebrations

vacation food and drink temptations

decrease in regular exercise routine due to attending more events

In addition, a lot of people don't sleep as well in summer because there are more daylight hours, and the warmer weather makes it uncomfortable. Sleep deprivation increases the release of cortisol, a stress hormone that can cause weight gain and stimulate a need for more sugar.

By using Smart Meter's cellular-connected solutions including the iGlucose, the iBloodPressure and the iScale, providers will receive real-time measurements almost immediately after a patient tests. This can help speed up the health recovery process by making adjustments to care plans more quickly than waiting for an office visit.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Now serving more than 100,000 patients and transmitting 1.5 million patient test a month to our customers, Smart Meter is the leading trusted supplier of cellular-enabled virtual care technologies that include the iGlucose®, iBloodPressure®, iPulseOx®, iScale®, and SmartRPMTM cloud platform, as well as data, and services. Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM distribution partners across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com.

