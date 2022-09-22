Tempus Resources Ltd: Tempus Intersects More Bonanza Grades in Elizabeth Drill-Holes 11, 12, and 13

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTC:TMRFF) is pleased to announce assay results for drill-holes EZ-22-11, EZ-22-12, and EZ-22-13 completed at the Elizabeth Gold Project. All seven holes reported today targeted the extension of the Blue Vein gold mineralisation.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results have been received for drill holes EZ-22-11, EZ-22-12 and EZ-22-13 targeting the Blue Vein at the Elizabeth Gold Project - all three drill-holes intersected wide zones of quartz veining with gold mineralisation
- Drill-hole EZ-22-11 intersected multiple layered zones of quartz veining over approximately 96 metres from 102.50 metres to 193.82 metres that included a "Bonanza" grade intersection of:
- 11.75g/t gold over 2.30 metres from 102.45 metres including
- 85.20g/t gold over 0.30 meter from 103.15 meters
- The results in EZ-22-11 extend the interpreted high and 'bonanza' grade strike length for Blue Vein by 80 metres to approximately 180 metres, comparing very favourably to the strike extent of the high-grade chutes on Southwest Vein of approximately 80 metres combined, which contained almost 70% of the historical mineral resource for Elizabeth
- EZ-22-12 intersected multiple zones of quartz veining with anomalous gold mineralisation over approximately 75 metres from 137.0 metres with more notable intersections that included 1.26 g/t gold over 1.68 metres from 137.65 metres
- EZ-22-13 intersected multiple zones of quartz veining with a combination of anomalous and high-grade gold mineralisation throughout
- 1.62g/t gold over 0.25 metres from 108.50 metres, and
- 1.03g/t gold over 0.27 metres from 111.00 metres, and
- 15.30g/t gold over 0.11 metres from 112.34 meters, and
- 1.49g/t gold over 0.18 metres from 196.42 metres, and
- 1.95g/t gold over 0.17 metres from 215.83 metres
- Based on the outstanding results received to date, Tempus has extended the 2022 drilling program and now expects to complete up to 40 drill-holes for approximately 2,000 extra metres (vs. 30-hole program originally announced in May)
Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "Today we announce results for three more drill holes from the Blue Vein. Each of the holes intersected wide zones of sheared quartz veining with individual high-grade intersections of up to 85g/t gold. The high-grade Blue Vein gold mineralisation zone has now been extended to approximately 180 metres strike length with the overall thickness of the quartz vein structure increasing in apparent thickness as the drilling moves north east."
Drilling to date shows that the Blue Vein is not a single structure. Each of the drill-holes being reported today (EZ-22-11, EZ-22-12, EZ-22-13) successfully hit Blue Vein gold mineralisation in multiple sub parallel closely spaced intersections continuing to demonstrate the potential for multiple stacked high-grade gold vein mineralisation within a wider Blue Vein structure.
The Blue Vein was discovered in late-2021 (EZ-21-12 including 1.0m at 33.7g/t gold), with assay results now received for 13 holes in 2022 plus 7 holes in 2021 for a total of 20 drill-holes intersecting the Blue Vein to date (including seven holes with 'bonanza' grade intersections, i.e., greater than 1oz per tonne), high-grade gold mineralisation has now been defined over a strike length of over 200 metres and a vertical distance of up to 15 metres, with a high and 'bonanza' grade chute interpreted over the first 180 metres of that strike length. The 2022 drilling program has been upsized and continues to test the Blue Vein structure over a total strike length of approximately 400 metres.
Table 1 -Elizabeth Blue Vein EZ-22-11 to EZ-22-13 Significant Intersections
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|True Thickness (m)*
|Gold Grade
|Vein
|EZ-22-11
|102.45
|193.42
|91.37
|77.67
|0.31
|Blue Vein
|including
|102.45
|104.75
|2.30
|1.96
|11.75
|Blue Vein
|including
|103.15
|103.45
|0.30
|0.26
|85.20
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-12
|137.65
|139.33
|1.68
|1.43
|1.26
|Blue Vein
|including
|138.80
|139.33
|0.53
|0.45
|2.08
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-13
|108.52
|108.77
|0.25
|0.21
|1.62
|Blue Vein
|and
|111.00
|111.27
|0.27
|0.23
|1.03
|Blue Vein
|and
|112.34
|112.45
|0.11
|0.09
|15.30
|Blue Vein
|and
|196.42
|196.60
|0.18
|0.15
|1.49
|Blue Vein
|and
|215.83
|216.00
|0.17
|0.14
|1.95
|Blue Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.
**The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant.
As of the date of this news release, Tempus has completed 30 drill holes for a total of 7,260 metres at the Elizabeth Project so far during the 2022 field season. Tempus is planning to continue drilling until the end of October, targeting an additional 10 drill holes (approximately 2,000 metres) to be completed this season. The drilling data from this season and the 2021 drill season (28 drill holes) will contribute to a new Mineral Resource estimate, which depending on the timing of assay receipts is expected to be complete around Q1 2023.
Figure 1 - Elizabeth plan view showing 2022 drill-hole locations
Figure 2 - Elizabeth Blue Vein long section (looking northwest)
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
About Tempus Resources Ltd
Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.
Appendix 1
Table 1:Drill Hole Collar Table
|UTM
|UTM
|Hole ID
|Target
|Easting (NAD83
|Northing (NAD83
|Elevation (m)
|Length (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Z10)
|Z10)
|EZ-21-01
|SW Vein
|531203
|5653771
|2400
|105
|121
|-52
|EZ-21-02
|SW Vein
|531203
|5653771
|2400
|132
|146
|-55
|EZ-21-03
|SW Vein
|531203
|5653771
|2400
|111
|158
|-47
|EZ-21-04
|SW Vein
|531203
|5653771
|2400
|135
|168
|-58
|EZ-21-05
|SW Vein
|531078
|5653776
|2400
|561
|123
|-48
|EZ-21-06
|SW Vein
|531078
|5653776
|2400
|255
|110
|-55
|EZ-21-07
|SW Vein
|531203
|5653771
|2400
|126
|115
|-75
|EZ-21-07b
|SW Vein
|531203
|5653771
|2400
|186
|115
|-75
|EZ-21-08
|SW Vein
|531195
|5653839
|2427
|231
|115
|-68
|EZ-21-09
|SW Vein
|531200
|5654020
|2330
|360
|120
|-48
|EZ-21-10
|SW Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2390
|354
|127
|-50
|EZ-21-11
|SW Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2390
|381
|136
|-50
|EZ-21-12
|SW Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2390
|375
|125
|-45
|EZ-21-13
|SW Vein
|530919
|5653596
|2300
|261
|94
|-45
|EZ-21-14
|SW Vein
|530919
|5653596
|2300
|261
|108
|-55
|EZ-21-15
|SW Vein
|530919
|5653596
|2300
|330
|100
|-55
|EZ-21-16
|SW Vein
|530919
|5653596
|2300
|330
|83
|-48.5
|EZ-21-17
|SW Vein
|530919
|5653596
|2300
|414
|98
|-63
|EZ-21-18
|SW Vein
|530919
|5653596
|2300
|351
|128.5
|-63
|EZ-21-19
|SW Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2390
|417
|129
|-58
|EZ-21-20
|SW Vein
|530849
|5653432
|2260
|300
|129
|-45
|EZ-21-21
|East Veins
|531695
|5653463
|2120
|357
|90
|-45
|EZ-21-22
|SW Vein
|531195
|5653839
|2427
|188
|75
|-45
|EZ-21-23
|SW Vein
|531695
|5653463
|2120
|165
|91
|-45
|EZ-21-24
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2390
|219
|84
|-54
|EZ-21-25
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2390
|201
|105
|-58
|EZ-21-26
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2390
|198
|95
|-45
|EZ-21-27
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2390
|195
|150
|-60
|EZ-21-28
|No.9 Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2390
|321
|300
|-55
Table 1: Drill Hole Collar Table
UTM
UTM
|Hole ID
Target
Easting (NAD83
Northing (NAD83
Elevation (m)
Length (m)
Azimuth (o)
Dip
(o)
Z10)
Z10)
|EZ-22-01
Blue Vein
530953
5653772
2400
222
130
-65
|EZ-22-02
Blue Vein
531203
5653772
2400
225
108
-65
|EZ-22-03
Blue Vein
531203
5653772
2400
198
95
-50
|EZ-22-04
Blue Vein
531200
5653774
2393
375
290
-55
|EZ-22-05
Blue Vein
531130
5653775
2399
156
280
-45
|EZ-22-06
Blue Vein
531130
5653775
2399
237
290
-55
|EZ-22-07
Blue Vein
531130
5653775
2399
216
298
-45
|EZ-22-08
Blue Vein
531039
5653887
2422
201
135
-50
|EZ-22-09
Blue and SW Vein
530953.1
5653772
2392
468
100
-53
|EZ-22-10
Blue Vein
530953.1
5653772
2392
210
95
-65
|EZ-22-11
Blue Vein
531039
5653887
2422
207
110
-60
|EZ-22-12
Blue Vein
531039
5653887
2422
216
85
-50
|EZ-22-13
Blue Vein
531039
5653887
2422
251
123
-65
|EZ-22-14
Blue Vein
531004
5653896
2428
249
140
-65
|EZ-22-15
Blue Vein
531004
5653896
2428
156
130
-65
|EZ-22-16
Blue Vein
531004
5653896
2428
242
120
-65
|EZ-22-17
Blue Vein
531004
5653896
2428
251
160
-65
|EZ-22-18
Blue Vein
531004
5653896
2428
258
150
-65
|EZ-22-19
No.9 Vein
531041
5653893
2422
201
284
-63
|EZ-22-20
No.9 Vein
531041
5653893
2422
270
284
-67
|EZ-22-21
No.9 Vein
531041
5653893
2422
216
294
-63
|EZ-22-22
No.9 Vein
531041
5653893
2422
183
274
-63
|EZ-22-23
No.9 Vein
531041
5653893
2422
201
264
-63
|EZ-22-24
Main & West Vein
531347
5653777
2378
405
100
-45
|EZ-22-25
No.9 Vein
531039
5653888
2422
181
254
-63
|EZ-22-26
No.9 Vein
531039
5653888
2422
201
244
-63
|EZ-22-27
No.9 Vein
531038
5653891
2422
201
308
-63
|EZ-22-28
No.9 Vein
531038
5653891
2422
234
318
-63
|EZ-22-29
SW Vein
531136
5653860
2422
246
111
-48
|EZ-22-30
SW Vein
531136
5653860
2422
83
111
-55
Table 2: Significant Interval Table
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Thickness (m)
Gold Grade
MET Screen Grade
Vein
EZ-21-01
94.00
96.60
2.60
2.21
4.60
5.12
SW Vein
and
83.50
84.00
0.50
0.43
20.50
pending
SW Vein
EZ-21-02
102.40
109.00
6.60
5.61
8.40
pending
SW Vein
including
105.40
106.50
1.10
0.93
46.30
pending
SW Vein
EZ-21-03
88.60
95.00
6.40
5.44
7.22
pending
SW Vein
including
89.30
91.90
2.60
2.21
11.80
pending
SW Vein
and
90.00
91.30
1.30
1.11
19.80
pending
SW Vein
and
34.70
35.20
0.50
0.43
3.15
pending
SW Vein
EZ-21-04
122.00
126.00
4.00
3.40
31.20
34.40
SW Vein
including
123.00
124.50
1.50
1.28
52.10
68.30
SW Vein
including
124.00
124.50
0.50
0.43
72.00
87.30
SW Vein
EZ-21-05
134.00
135.00
1.00
0.85
1.38
Not Preformed
7 Vein
217.55
218.25
0.70
0.59
1.74
1.67
SW Vein
and
256.00
256.50
0.50
0.43
1.03
0.89
SW Vein
and
554.85
555.35
0.50
0.43
0.24
Not Preformed
West Vein
EZ-21-06
134.50
136.00
1.50
1.28
1.10
1.71
7 Vein
and
245.00
246.00
1.00
0.85
2.05
2.45
SW Vein
EZ-21-07
Hole lost
EZ-21-07B
40.10
41.10
1.00
0.85
4.88
Not Preformed
7 Vein
and
51.50
52.20
0.70
0.60
9.06
Not Preformed
7 Vein
and
160.00
165.75
5.75
4.89
0.53
0.70
SW Vein
EZ-21-08
196.25
202.40
6.15
5.23
0.65
0.66
SW Vein
and
226.60
227.10
0.50
0.43
1.54
1.85
SW Vein
EZ-21-09
58.60
59.10
0.50
0.43
0.31
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
270.90
272.90
2.00
1.70
2.56
Not Preformed
SW Vein
and
355.88
357.00
1.12
0.95
0.85
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-10
223.00
223.50
0.50
0.43
4.04
Not Preformed
7 Vein
and
347.70
349.20
1.50
1.28
0.22
0.21
SW Vein
EZ-21-11
326.90
327.40
0.50
0.43
0.55
0.44
SW Vein
EZ-21-12
117.80
118.80
1.00
0.85
47.6
33.7
Blue Vein
and
130.70
131.20
0.50
0.43
26.4
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
163.90
164.40
0.50
0.43
5.50
8.41
Blue Vein
and
344.90
347.00
2.10
1.79
0.78
1.22
SW Vein
EZ-21-13
230.70
232.60
1.90
1.62
0.76
0.71
SW Vein
EZ-21-14
224.00
224.90
0.90
0.77
1.63
1.15
SW Vein
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Thickness (m)
Gold Grade
MET Screen Grade
Vein
EZ-21-15
318.40
320.80
2.40
2.04
0.31
Not Preformed
SW Vein
including
320.30
320.80
0.50
0.43
1.14
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-16
305.00
306.90
1.90
1.61
0.55
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-17
171.00
171.50
0.50
0.43
0.14
0.57
SW Vein
and
204.00
204.60
0.60
0.51
0.53
Not Preformed
SW Vein
and
254.60
256.85
2.25
1.91
1.40
1.58
7 Vein
and
350.13
350.75
0.62
0.53
1.01
Not Preformed
SW Vein
and
379.47
382.00
2.53
2.15
0.63
0.64
SW Vein
EZ-21-18
299.50
299.90
0.40
0.34
1.53
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-19
127.50
128.00
0.50
0.43
4.52
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
129.00
130.50
1.50
1.28
4.25
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
167.80
168.70
0.90
0.76
4.50
6.14
Blue Vein
and
351.80
354.90
3.10
2.63
0.34
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-20
|NSI**
EZ-21-21
184.00
186.00
2.00
1.70
1.03
Not Preformed
unknown
and
263.45
264.30
0.85
0.72
1.34
Not Preformed
unknown
EZ-21-22
175.55
176.70
1.15
0.98
1.60
2.50
SW Vein
EZ-21-23
145.00
149.10
4.10
3.48
1.11
1.83
SW Vein
including
147.50
148.20
0.70
0.59
1.08
4.98
SW Vein
EZ-21-24
139.80
141.00
1.20
1.02
0.58
0.58
Blue Vein
and
181.70
182.65
0.95
0.81
0.85
0.84
Blue Vein
EZ-21-25
111.00
113.70
2.70
2.30
13.4
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
111.50
112.00
0.50
0.43
71.3
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-21-26
121.45
122.70
1.25
1.06
9.13
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
121.45
121.70
0.25
0.21
45.1
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
159.06
160.25
1.19
1.01
1.35
1.45
Blue Vein
EZ-21-27
152.20
153.60
1.40
1.19
12.1
14.31
Blue Vein
including
152.20
153.20
1.00
0.85
16.3
19.19
Blue Vein
and
157.00
157.40
0.40
0.34
1.27
1.28
Blue Vein
EZ-21-28
245.60
246.85
1.25
1.06
0.67
Not Preformed
No.9 Vein
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Thickness (m)
Gold Grade
MET Screen Grade
Vein
EZ-22-01
123.90
124.70
0.80
0.68
2.07
2.07
Blue Vein
and
125.90
126.00
0.10
0.08
3.82
3.82
Blue Vein
and
161.42
161.82
0.40
0.34
2.25
2.25
Blue Vein
EZ-22-02
147.65
147.83
0.18
0.15
6.88
6.88
Blue Vein
and
185.25
185.85
0.60
0.51
1.89
1.89
Blue Vein
EZ-22-03
96.91
97.33
0.42
0.36
2.05
523.00
Blue Vein
and
124.02
124.47
0.45
0.38
32.66
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
124.02
124.13
0.11
0.09
130.00
133.00
Blue Vein
and
164.41
166.14
1.73
1.47
7.41
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
165.41
166.14
0.73
0.62
17.40
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-04
353.8
354
0.2
0.17
1.25
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-05
44.5
45.2
0.7
0.595
11.20
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
56.8
57
0.2
0.17
1.38
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
84.65
85.55
0.9
0.765
1.33
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
98
99
1
0.85
2.62
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-06
40.2
40.9
0.7
0.595
1.91
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
47.8
48.15
0.35
0.2975
1.17
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
153.35
155
1.65
1.4025
1.71
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
Including
154.15
155
0.85
0.7225
2.79
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-07
164.6
164.92
0.32
0.272
1.45
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
165.66
165.79
0.13
0.1105
7.30
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
170.17
170.4
0.23
0.1955
48.60
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-08
120.6
121
0.4
0.34
0.494
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-09
105.12
106.17
1.05
0.89
322.54
310.72
Blue Vein
including
105.12
105.32
0.20
0.17
1,654
1,572
Blue Vein
105.32
106.17
0.85
0.72
9.25
13.95
Blue Vein
and
161.13
162.00
0.87
0.74
2.68
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
356.19
358.38
2.19
1.86
0.41
Not Preformed
SW Vein
Including
356.19
356.70
0.51
0.43
1.05
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-22-10
193.1
194.75
1.65
1.40
0.61
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
Including
193.98
194.23
0.25
0.21
0.997
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-11
102.45
193.42
91.37
77.67
0.31
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
102.45
104.75
2.30
1.96
11.75
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
103.15
103.45
0.30
0.26
85.20
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Thickness (m)
Gold Grade
MET Screen Grade
Vein
EZ-22-12
137.65
139.33
1.68
1.43
1.26
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
138.80
139.33
0.53
0.45
2.08
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-22-13
108.52
108.77
0.25
0.21
1.62
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
111.00
111.27
0.27
0.23
1.03
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
112.34
112.45
0.11
0.09
15.30
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
196.42
196.60
0.18
0.15
1.49
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
215.83
216.00
0.17
0.14
1.95
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals
Appendix 2: The following tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Drilling techniques
Drill sample recovery
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Logging
Sub- sampling techniques and samplepreparation
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
Verification of sampling and assaying
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Location of datapoints
Data spacing and distribution
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Samples Security
Audits or Reviews
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
(refer to ASX announcement 15 December 2020)
Exploration done by other parties
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mining operations lasted six months and ended in May of 1999.During this period,6,547 oz of Au and 17,300 oz of Ag were produced from 21,268 tons of ore. Further exploration programs were continued by Claimstaker over the following years and a Japanese joint venture partner was brought onboard that prompted a name change to J-Pacific Gold Inc. This partnership was terminated by 2010, resulting in another name change to Sona Resources Corp.
Geology
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|Diagrams
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Balanced
reporting
Other substantive exploration data
Further work
