Twenty brand speakers and mobile app experts, from Accenture to Zillow, will discuss their strategies and operational practices for the long game of mastering mobile app experiences

Mobile app experience company Airship today announced speakers for Elevate22: Mastering MAX, an annual global forum for business leaders striving to create exponential value for both customers and brands through mobile apps. After two years of virtual gatherings, Elevate22 will take place on September 28 in New York City at Glasshouse Chelsea and in London on October 13 at Shoreditch Studios. Brand speakers include executives from Accenture, Bauer Media Group, BBC, Chipper Cash, CNET, DAZN, Disneyland Paris, Forrester Research, Inc., France TV, KeyBank, Kindred Group, Kingfisher plc, NBC Sports, OLIO, PayByPhone, SiriusXM, Southwest Airlines, Studio, YES Network and Zillow Group.

Elevate22 programming is designed to both inspire and share proven strategies across the entire mobile app customer lifecycle, from acquiring customers and rethinking how to optimize life after download, to optimizing the long game and navigating the changing data environment. The event is curated for executives and their teams responsible for growing mobile app customers, driving app revenue and mitigating risk.

Registration for Elevate22 is free and hosted in partnership with Branch, Infillion, mParticle, Purchasely and Radar. Ahead of Elevate22 kicking off at 1 p.m. (registration opens at Noon), Airship is hosting a LevelUp workshop, designed exclusively for existing customers and invited guests to get more value from Airship products and solutions. Functional roles that will gain the most value from LevelUp include digital/mobile product managers, digital/mobile marketing managers, and lifecycle or loyalty managers. LevelUp starts at 9 a.m. (registration opens at 8:30 a.m.) and concludes with lunch, while Elevate22 will be followed by networking and drinks.

"It's incredibly gratifying to be able to meet with customers and business leaders face-to-face after two years of virtual events, and it couldn't come at a better time. Many brands are driving strong growth and profits with app-centric experiences, but others have barely started," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "Mobile app experience (MAX) as a concept and as a set of best practices requires a new way of thinking and operating across the entire mobile app lifecycle. The great news is that it has never been easier for app teams to shed long held dependencies on scarce development resources and unlock greater agility to rise to the new customer experience expectation."

About Airship

No one knows more, does more, or cares more than Airship when it comes to helping brands master mobile app experience (MAX).

From the beginning of apps, Airship powered the first commercial messages and then expanded its data-led approach to all re-engagement channels (mobile wallet, SMS, email), app UX experimentation, no-code native app experience creation and App Store Optimization (ASO).

Having powered trillions of mobile app interactions for thousands of global brands, Airship's technology and deep industry expertise have enabled apps to become the digital center of customer experience, brand loyalty and monetization.

With the Airship App Experience Platform and Gummicube's ASO technology and expertise, brands now have a complete set of solutions to optimize the entire mobile app customer journey from the point of discovery to loyalty driving greater value for everyone involved.

For more information, visit www.airship.com, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

