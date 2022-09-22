Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVQ2 ISIN: CA87877T3010 Ticker-Symbol: T15B 
Tradegate
22.09.22
16:15 Uhr
0,048 Euro
+0,006
+13,10 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0400,04323:00
0,0330,05122:00
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2022 | 23:08
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TECT; OTCQB:TETOF; FSE:T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is pleased to announce that Tectonic shareholders approved all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in person and online, including:

  • the re-election of Antonio Reda, Curtis J. Freeman, Allison Rippin Armstrong, Joseph J. Perkins and Michael W. Roper to the Tectonic Board of Directors;
  • the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company; and
  • the adoption of the Company's new Equity Incentive Plan.

To learn more about Tectonic please click here.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Bill Stormont, Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at info@tectonicmetals.com.

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/TectonicMetals/??

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/TectonicMetals??

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/tectonicmetals/??

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tectonic-metals?

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717141/Tectonic-Metals-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting

TECTONIC METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.