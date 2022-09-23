Premier Carriers experience significant increases in shipment volumes despite ongoing market volatility

Leading real-time supply chain visibility providerFourKites today published its global Premier Carrier List (PCL), which recognises the rapidly growing community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport.

To qualify for the PCL, carriers must demonstrate an ability to provide high-quality, consistent and accurate data on the vast majority of their shipments, thereby enabling their shipper customers and other ecosystem partners to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimise labour costs.

In the first half of 2022, 685 carriers were named to the PCL, which included an 8% increase for carriers based in Europe. These Premier Carriers demonstrated a significantly higher tracking percentage, on average, versus non-PCL carriers. Over the last six months, carriers who qualified for the Premier Carrier List tracked an average of 92.6% of their over-the-road shipments with real-time visibility, while non-PCL carriers tracked only 74.3% of their shipments.

"We partnered with FourKites because we wanted to grow our business," says Vladas Stoncius, CCO, Vlantana. "Increasingly, suppliers expect carriers to provide real-time data on all shipments. Thanks to FourKites, we're able to do that efficiently and consistently, which has enabled us to win bigger customers and boost our margins."

Notably, Premier Carriers witnessed higher growth rates than their non-PCL counterparts. In Europe, from H2 2021 to H1 2022, Premier Carriers experienced shipment volume growth of 9%, compared to non-PCL carriers in the region, who saw shipment volume contract 2%.

"Qualifying for FourKites' Premier Carrier List is an increasingly important distinction for carriers, brokers and 3PLs who need to stand out in an increasingly competitive and volatile market," said Jason Eversole, Vice President, Carrier Operations Strategy, FourKites. "We're pleased to see continued growth in the total number of Premier Carriers, and equally pleased to see the clear business benefits they are experiencing as a result of their visibility-related excellence."

The Premier Carrier List is available here, where users can access and search the list according to carrier capabilities, transportation modes, geographies serviced and other relevant criteria.

Premier Carriers speak to program benefits:

"Transervice is honored to be recognised as a FourKites Premier Carrier. FourKites has enabled Transervice, and our clients, with unparalleled visibility into our logistics operations. This capability ensures complete transparency throughout the supply chain and promotes efficient resource utilisation. We are proud to partner with FourKites, and we look forward to their continued growth and innovation."

Tom Poduch, Senior Director, Solutions, at Transervice

"Van den Bosch is always on the lookout for new opportunities to make its supply chain more efficient and sustainable. Fueled by data, insights and knowledge, innovation and digitalisation are key drivers. The qualification for Premier Carrier is a nice recognition and confirmation of our position as the supply changer in bulk."

Marrit Hopmans, Data Applications Manager, Van den Bosch

"As a former employee of FourKites, I've experienced firsthand how imperative their technology is to the entire industry. TransLoop is extremely proud to be recognised as a FourKites Premier Carrier. We will continue to do whatever our shipper and carrier partners need us to do for TransLoop to be the most transparent and reliable broker partner in the industry."

Nick Reasoner, CEO, TransLoop

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.8 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching more than 200 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,100 of the world's most recognised brands including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit www.fourkites.com.

