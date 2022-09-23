EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



23.09.2022 / 09:57 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Mercedes-Benz Group AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level due to expiration and exercise of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 Sep 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.31 % 7.21 % 7.51 % 1069837447 Previous notification 0.48 % 7.17 % 7.65 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 3290646 0.00 % 0.31 % Total 3290646 0.31 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Call Option From 21.10.2022 to 20.12.2024 at any time 11620900 1.09 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1296691 0.12 % Equity Call Option From 16.12.2022 to 15.12.2023 at any time 225000 0.02 % Total 13142591 1.23 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product From 10.12.2071 to 05.08.2072 at any time Cash 2761 0 % Equity Swap From 10.11.2022 to 03.06.2025 at any time Cash 1597660 0.15 % Equity Call Option 22.11.2022 at any time Cash 7594 0 % Compound Option From 13.10.2022 to 05.08.2025 at any time Cash 118192 0.01 % Retail Structured Product - Note From 05.08.2025 to 02.09.2027 at any time Cash 4095 0 % Equity Put Option From 16.12.2022 to 19.12.2025 at any time Physical 8226800 0.77 % Equity Call Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 1229137 0.11 % Equity Put Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 1117178 0.10 % Equity Call Option From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Call Option From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 % Equity Call Option From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 % Equity Put Option* From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Put Option* From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 % Equity Put Option* From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 % Equity Put Option* From 16.12.2022 to 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 225000 0.02 % Total 63941079 5.98 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Finance S. A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % % Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 4.85% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date

22 Sep 2022



23.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

