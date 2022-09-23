The "Smart Gas Meter Market Research Report by Technology (Advanced Metering Infrastructure and Automated Meter Reading), Type, Component, End-user, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa) Global Forecast to 2027 Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Gas Meter Market size was estimated at USD 1,991.97 million in 2021, USD 2,146.03 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.91% to reach USD 3,145.45 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Gas Meter Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Gas Meter Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Gas Meter Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Gas Meter Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Gas Meter Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Gas Meter Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Gas Meter Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Gas Meter Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Deployment of smart gas in the industrial and commercial segment

Advantages of smart gas meter such as automatically controlled electrical appliances

Reduce costs by increasing energy consumption during off-peak cheaper tariff periods

Restraints

Increased awareness regarding privacy and security of consumer

Inability to ensure accuracy of readings

Opportunities

Supportive government policies for adoption of smart gas meter

Challenges

High installation and maintenance cost

Companies Mentioned

Aclara Technologies

Adya Smart Metering

Aichi Tokei Denki

Apator Group

Chint

Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment

Dandong Dongfa (Group)

Diehl Metering

Discovergy GmbH

EDMI

Fujitsu

Honeywell International

ITRON

Landis+Gyr

Master Meter

Pietro Fiorentini

Powercom

Raychem RPG

Sagemcom

Secure Meters

Sensus (Xylem)

SNS Technosys

Ultan Technologies

Wasion Group

Zenner

