Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - NFTGo.io, an NFT data and trading aggregation platform, has launched the NFTGo Developers API with Real-time NFT Analytics, a new tool that provides real-time, stable, and user-friendly NFT data access with rich data granularity for their communities, developers, project partners, and research institutions.

The beta version of the Developers API was launched this August and has already onboarded thousands of customers. NFTGo.io now offers both monthly and yearly subscription-based Developers API services including free, fixed-priced, and customized plans.





Since the platform launch on Aug 2021, NFTGo.io has been striving to make its data aggregator a place to analyze the NFT market and facilitate ecosystem growth by making Web3 data accessible to everyone.

Their Developers platform and NFT API is one of the most anticipated features introduced by NFTGo.io in Q3 2022, along with the real-time data, wash trading filter, and watchlist to empower the NFT community with quality data and informed decisions. NFTGo.io has also recently announced the launch of the NFT Trading Aggregator at its 1st anniversary, providing a seamless NFT journey from discovering to buying NFTs, aided by real-time analytics.

As the number of Web3 users and applications has grown exponentially, delivering a comprehensive view of NFT performance and key metrics has become increasingly important. NFTGo.io's API serves as a tool to help the community retrieve, manage, and process real-time on-chain data with the following capabilities.

Real-time NFT Data

Up to date information about the current market is crucial to help investors make accurate and well-informed investment decisions. Users can call an API which tracks real-time market data across various NFT marketplaces without latency.

High-performance & Stable

Empowered by a high-performing data acquisition engine, NFTGo.io ensures that their API delivers on-chain data with stability. NFTGo aims to help businesses to establish themselves and scale with reliable API tools & services, by providing trustworthy NFT Data services.

Powerful Address Tracker

Empowered by their data aggregator's powerful address tracker, NFTGo's API tracks every single address and portfolio for all NFT related information. Users can value and track any wallet, with detailed asset views across a wide range of metrics, including portfolio valuation, holdings, transaction history, related addresses etc. It helps you follow hot money like whales, blue chip holders & super blue chip holders, and how they manage their portfolios in a smart and sensible way.

Advanced NFT Metrics

The Developers API supports a wide range of advanced metrics to make NFT markets more transparent and better understood. Metrics include market performance, collection ranking, profit leaderboard, collections listed on NFTGo, rarity score, NFT holding information, etc. Users can build their products accordingly for a customized user experience.

"Any project, research institute or developer can now easily access real-time NFT data with stability, and customized user experience to scale their Web3 product by using Developers API hosted by NFTGo.io. The tool has undergone many tests and iterations through our beta period, we are very grateful to be supported by a great community who constantly provides feedback to help us deliver the best user-centric product," said Lowes Yang, founder of NFTGo.io.

NFTGo.io Developers API is now available to the community, visit https://developer.nftgo.io/ for more information.

About NFTGo.io

NFTGo.io is an NFT data aggregator that enables users to analyze the NFT market by housing a wide range of analytic tools and features , including NFT market trend and analytics, NFT search engine, ranking, rarity, whale tracking, NFT drops, and many more tools to help users discover, purchase, and evaluate NFT assets.

NFTGo.io prides itself in making Web3 data accessible to the masses. Empowered by a high performing cross-chain data acquisition engine, NFTGo.io delivers real-time accurate on-chain data and professional market insights to make a seamless experience for everyone who joins the NFT ecosystem.

