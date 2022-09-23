- Exciting New Incentive-Based School Stores and Resource Rooms will Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in Multiple HISD Schools

WHAT: Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day/HISD 'RAK Room' Reveal

WHEN: Friday, October 28, 2022

WHERE: Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., Houston, TX 77018

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - The Law Offices of Willie D. Powells III & Associates, PLLC has established a new and exciting partnership with the Houston Independent School District (HISD) for Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Room events. The partnership's inaugural RAK Room will be at Booker T. Washington High School, along with a future ceremony to be held at Lamar High School. A special ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, October 28, 2022, to formally open the new RAK Room in the high school.

The project is in line with Houston's Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day), founded by Treveia and David Dennis.

The "RAK Rooms" are exciting, colorful, incentive-based school stores and resource rooms, designed in collaboration with community partners, to address the needs of children and reward their good behavior. HISD teachers and staff award deserving students with digital RAK Bucks/RAK Points for their exemplary behavior, attendance, anti-bullying actions, participation, and other accomplishments. The RAK rooms are designed to mirror a real store, where students can then use the RAK Bucks/RAK Points that they've earned to purchase cool, new items like shoes, clothing, bikes, scooters, games, and much more.





Each RAK Room is being designed by renowned interior designer and craftsman, Gino Vian, and is sponsored by a local business in partnership with RAK Day to supply store inventory and whatever is needed for the room.

The Law Offices of Willie Powells, PPLC, which specializes in criminal law, complex lawsuits, and personal injury cases, will soon be opening the RAK Room at Booker T. Washington HS. This will be quickly followed by a second RAK Room, established through the partnership, in the coming months.

For namesake founder Atty. Willie Powells states, "the secret to long-lasting success is fourfold - faith in oneself, faith in one's dreams, faith in a higher power, and giving back to people." It is with this firm conviction that his law office has formed a partnership to bring the RAK Rooms to life, empowering the youth and rewarding their noble actions.





The RAK Room partners are also working with the Houston Independent School District's Wraparound Services Department , which helps students and their families with community resources that address non-academic challenges that can impact children. Their goal is to incorporate space in the RAK Rooms for Wraparound Specialists to provide school children and families in need with essential resources like critical food, clothing, sundries, mental health support, housing assistance, and more.

The RAK Room reveal at Paul Revere Middle School, as well as the upcoming debut at Booker T. Washington High School, marks the first of several HISD RAK Rooms planned for this school year. Additional RAK Rooms are currently in the works for Ashford and Daily Elementary Schools, along with several upcoming HISD campuses. To assist with Superintendent Millard House II's vision for the new school year, students that attend HISD RISE (Redesign. Innovate. Support. Empower.) transformational campuses will also have the opportunity to benefit from upcoming RAK Rooms.

Additional RAK Room sponsors thus far include Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day Inc., Enstyle Boutique (Ivey Meys), ItsMooseCraft, Premium Goods, and HydePark Goods.





About Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day

In 2014, Treveia Dennis founded Houston Random Acts of Kindness (HRAK) Day as a way to pay forward the kindness shown to her by strangers and local organizations after the tragic loss of her two young sons and brother. HRAK Day became an official day in Houston, Texas, to engage businesses, schools, churches, individuals, and organizations to look beyond their differences and work together to deliver a message of happiness and hope by following the lead of those who have impacted change with far fewer resources.

Treveia and her husband, David Dennis, Founder of The LemonTree Foundation, established the Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards to recognize local heroes that exemplify kindness by giving back to their communities. The couple, with the support of countless volunteers and businesses, have brought an entire community together with Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day, recognizing those who have made a meaningful difference in the lives of others, and have helped clothe, house, feed and bring joy to thousands of individuals in Houston. For more information visit http://houstonrandomactofkindnessday.com and https://annualhha.com/.





