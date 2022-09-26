HONG KONG, Sept 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Leadrive Technology, a leading supplier of power semiconductor and motor control solutions for new energy vehicles, recently announced its completion of the series C financing. As the existing shareholder, Legend Capital continued to support this round of financing.This round of financing will be mainly used for the construction of the IGBT/SiC power module packaging production line, the operation of the rapid production of motor control products, and the R&D of the latest generation of silicon carbide power modules and motor control products.Founded in 2017, Leadrive Technology has been committed to the forward development and production of power semiconductor modules and high-performance motor control units, bringing high-quality electric power to global automotive enterprise customers and consumers. After five years of rapid development, Leadrive Technology is equipped with mature technology and product solutions in the power modules and motor control units. A variety of high-performance IGBT power modules and main-drive dual-motor controller products developed by Leadrive have been installed in several hybrid models of many OEMs, achieving mass shipments and fully entering the passenger car market. With many test indicators at the industry-leading level in vehicle testing, the silicon carbide motor controller independently developed by Leadrive has also been designated and recognized by many downstream customers in the global market.In the future, Leadrive will center on the two core electrification foundations of power semiconductor modules and motor control units, and continue to invest in advanced technology development, product platform iteration, capacity expansion, and other fields. By leveraging its technological advantages, Leadrive works with industry chain partners to empower the electrification trend of the automotive industry and make outstanding contributions to promoting the technological progress of the industry.Dr. Jie Shen, the CEO of Leadrive, said: "Currently, the company is in a critical stage of rapidly developing large-scale delivery. This round of financing will mainly be used for the construction and implementation of the company's power module packaging production line and the replenishment of working capital for multiple mass production projects. For the smooth delivery of this round of financing, I would like to thank all the new and existing shareholders for their trust and strong support. With pursuing excellence in our mind, we take it as our duty to promote the technological progress of the industry as well as to make a continuous innovative contribution to the development of the new energy vehicle industry in China."About Legend CapitalFounded in 2001, Legend Capital is a leading VC&PE investor focusing on the early-stage and growth-stage opportunities in China, with offices across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Seoul, Korea.It currently manages USD and RMB funds of over US$10 billion in commitments, and has invested in around 600 companies, covering technology, healthcare, consumer, enterprise service and intelligent manufacturing sectors. Rooted in China, Legend Capital participated in the rise of many world-leading companies by solid investment coverage and systematic post-investment value-add. Over the years, Legend Capital has also become a widely recognized name in bridging key resources in China and overseas through cross-border activities, and a valuable partner to Chinese and overseas investors.Legend Capital values long-term sustainable investment and incorporates ESG into its long-term development strategy. As a UNPRI signatory since November 2019, Legend Capital is among the first group of top VC/PE firms in China to join the initiative.For more information, please visit www.legendcapital.com.cn/index_en.aspx and follow us on LinkedIn @Legend Capital (https://www.linkedin.com/company/legend-capital).Source: Legend CapitalCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.