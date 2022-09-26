

Biotest AG opens 13th plasma collection centre in the Czech Republic



26.09.2022



PRESS RELEASE



Biotest AG opens 13th plasma collection centre in the Czech Republic



* 33 plasma collection stations in Europe to secure the plasma supply in the long term



Dreieich, 26 September 2022. Biotest has received the operating licence for the 13th Cara Plasma plasmapheresis centre in the Czech Republic from the Czech health authority SUKL.



At the state-of-the-art centre in Prague, plasma donors can donate plasma six days a week, Monday to Saturday.



'With our second centre in Prague, we are creating 16 new, highly qualified jobs,' explains Roman Jakoubek, Managing Director of Cara Plasma in the Czech Republic.



Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donor centres in Europe in order to significantly increase its plasma collection capacity.



'Our great thanks go to our dedicated team as well as to the current and future donors for their tireless efforts in caring for patients,' emphasises Henrik Oehme, Vice President of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.



The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met.



About human blood plasma



Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.



About Biotest



Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,100 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.



IR contact



Dr Monika Buttkereit Phone: +49-6103-801-4406 Mail: ir@biotest.com



PR contact



Dirk Neumüller Phone: +49-6103-801-269 Mail: pr@biotest.com



Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com



Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201 Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235 Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard) Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate



Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.







