iZafe Group: 20 Dosells are Being Implemented in a New Municipality in Norway

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that the partner Careium AS is now starting the implementation of 20 Dosells in a municipality in eastern Norway.

The municipality, which has approx. 5,171 residents aged 65 and over, will initially start with 20 Dosells and then gradually increase the number.

"We look forward to starting the implementation of the medicine robot Dosell. Careium is driven by a genuine concern for our users and their needs always come first. Remembering to take your daily medication can mean the difference between life and death. Despite this, many people often forget to take their medicine and then a medicine robot can be of great use. Dosell contributes to better compliance and that drug-related injuries are minimized," says Arvid Bakken, Country Director Norway.

About Careium

Careium is one of the leading players in welfare technology in Europe and approximately 400,000 people use their services. The vast majority of these are connected to one of their four alarm centers in Sweden, Norway and Great Britain. The alarm centers receive more than 25,000 alarms a day. Doro Care recently changed its name to Careium. Doro acquired Caretech in 2014, which became the starting point for what is today Careium. Read more at careium.com

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

20 Dosells are being implemented in a new municipality in Norway

