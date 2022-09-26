Terra Madre Salone del Gusto is Back, Turin and Piedmont in the Spotlight

TURIN, Italy, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Madre Salone del Gusto is back in Turin and in Piedmont. From 22 to 26 September the former industrial spaces of Parco Dora are hosting The Slow Food event, dedicated to good, clean and fair food and those who produce it. The show will bring together more than 3,000 farmers and breeders, indigenous peoples and cooks, migrants and young activists from 150 countries and 700 exhibitors at the Market, around the claim RegenerAction.

The lead concept of the entire event is regeneration which starts with food in order for it to become the engine of the ecological transition necessary for a profound renewal of thought and society- the only way to address the current crises. Renewing agricultural practices, production and distribution systems, diets and consumption habits in cities and small towns alike are just some of the themes that will be addressed during the exhibition at the Salone del Gusto.



With this event, Piedmont not only proves that it is a region with a vocation for welcoming different cultures, ready to turn the spotlight on topical issues such as sustainability, ecological transaction, exchange between people and inclusion, but also reconfirms itself as the perfect destination for every gourmet. Piedmont is an ambassador of Italian food and wine culture around the world with a historic reputation, with products of undisputed quality: from chocolate to IGP hazelnuts and from rice cultivated in the largest rice fields in Europe, between Vercelli, Novara and Biella to the great variety of artisanal cheeses, with DOPs such as Castelmagno and Toma, Robiola di Roccaverano, Raschera, Murazzano, Ossolano and Gorgonzola. Needless to say, the real star among Piedmont's agri-food products is the White Truffle of Alba, celebrated every autumn at the International Fair of the White Truffle of Alba and the World Market of the White Truffle of Alba.



Wine is another celebrity in Piedmont with 18 DOCG and 41 DOC products in over 43,000 hectares of vineyards, many of which are included in the 'Langhe-Roero Monferrato Vineyard Landscapes', a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2014. Many of these wines, together with the various products of Piedmontese gastronomy, will be present at Terra Madre Salone del Gusto and the audience will be able to enjoy them.



In addition, the choice of location for the Salone del Gusto di Terra Madre corresponds with the discourse of openness and regeneration that Regione Piemonte wants to pursue. Indeed, the Region together with the City of Turin have highlighted how Parco Dora is an area that until a few years ago housed manufacturing plants and steelworks and is now one of Turin's most important green lungs. A perfect place to show a tangible example of environmental and social regeneration.

