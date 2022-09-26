Cerrado Gold Inc.: Cerrado Gold Confirms over 250 Metres of Mineralized Strike at Gogo´ Da Onc¸a Exploration Target at Its Monte Do Carmo Project, Brazil

- Assay results to date have defined a strike length of over 250m of shallow mineralization at Gogo´ da Onc¸a ("Gogo´")
- Notable results include:
- FGO-004: 25.1m @ 3.38 g/t Au from 56.5m;
- FGO-005: 2.7m @ 12.74 g/t Au from 57.9m:
- FGO-008: 12.5m @ 3.39 g/t Au from 119.0m;
- FGO-012: 11.7m @ 5.37 g/t Au from 93.6m
- Infill drilling to delineate Resources at Gogo´ is ongoing with the objective to incorporate the satellite deposit into the Feasibility Study expected 1Q 2023
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Cerrado Gold Inc. [TSX.V:CERT][OTCQX:CRDOF] ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its Gogo´ Da Onca ("Gogo´") satellite exploration target, being drilled currently at the Company's Monte do Carmo Project ("MDC") located in Tocantins State, Brazil.
Today the Company is reporting 10 drill holes (see Tables 1 & 2) exclusively from Gogo´, a new satellite exploration target at MDC. As of September 1st, 2022, a total of 19 drill holes, totaling 4,050m have been completed at Gogo´, with an additional 3 holes currently in progress. Assay results received to date outline a shallow mineralized North/Northwest corridor of approximately 250m in strike length, located less than 300m north of the Serra Alta PEA open pit. The Company is rapidly progressing an infill campaign to bring this potential satellite pit into the feasibility study, expected to be completed by 1Q 2023.
Drill Hole Highlights (All composites are reported as true thickness):
FGO-004
- 25.1m at 3.38 g/t Au from 56.5m
- including 6.5m at 6.20 g/t Au from 57.9m
FGO-005
- 2.7m at 12.74 g/t Au from 57.9m
FGO-008
- 12.5m at 3.39 g/t Au from 119.0m
- including 5.0m at 5.93 g/t Au from 121.3m
FGO-012
- 11.7m at 5.37 g/t Au from 93.6m
- including 3.1m at 13.78 g/t Au from 97.0m
Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman commented "While our current focus is on delivering infill drilling at the Serra Alta deposit to support the upgrading of resources for the ongoing feasibility study, we are pleased that the latest exploration results support our view for potential resource growth beyond the Serra Alta deposit at Monte do Carmo. These latest results confirm that Gogo´ has the potential to add near mine, near surface ounces to our Monte do Carmo project and potentially be incorporated into the ongoing Feasibility Study for Serra Alta."
Gogo´ Results
Drilling at Gogo´ has outlined shallow mineralization for a strike length of 250 meters. Cerrado believes that the Gogo´ satellite deposit can provide additional resources to Serra Alt. The Company is currently completing an infill program that can bring these resources into an indicated category that will add relevant inventory to be included in the current Feasibility Study at Monte do Carmo.
The company announced results of the discovery hole, FGO-001 (7.1m at 1.16 Au g/t from 50.7m and 20.4m at 0.78 g/t Au from 96.2m) at Gogo´ on June 23, 2022. Results reported today confirm the continuity of the mineralization along a shallow North/Northwest corridor of extensional quartz veins hosted in equigranular granite in the proximity of the intrusive contact with felsic volcanics (See plan view and cross section in Figures 1 and 2).
Hole FGO-004 was collared 45m to the north of the discovery hole and returned the best intercept to date of 25.1m at 3.38 g/t Au from 56.5m, including 6.5m at 6.20 g/t Au from 75.1m. It is important to note that this hole was drilled at a shallow angle of 34 degrees, thus the mineralized interval is only 30m deep relative to the surface topography. Hole FGO-004 was collared in the same location as hole FGO-003. Hole FGO-003 was drilled up dip and intersected mostly felsic volcanic rocks, failing to reach the mineralization hosting granitic rocks.
Hole FGO-005 returned 2.7m at 12.74 g/t Au from 57.9m on a shear vein, this intercept, located approximately 30m north along strike of the one described in hole FGO-004 defines the current north edge of the mineralized corridor.
Hole FGO-008 was collared at the same location as the discovery hole and targeted up dip continuity of the high-grade domain, successfully intercepting quartz vein hosted mineralization at shallower level and defining an approximate 30m extent along the dip direction of the high-grade domain. The best intercept includes 12.5m at 3.39 g/t Au from 119.0m. Additionally hole FGO-008 intercepted 24.7m at 0.77 g/t Au from 44.4m (true depth of approximately 20m) in the hanging wall of the high-grade domain.
Hole FGO-012 was collared between holes FGO-01 (discovery hole) and FGO-04 (described above) intercepting 11.7m at 5.37 g/t Au from 93.6m, including 3.1m at 13.78 g/t Au from 97.0m.
Figure 1. Reported and Ongoing Drill Hole Locations
Figure 2. Cross Sections of highlighted Drill Holes
* Note sections are shown at different scale
Table 1. Drill Hole locations
Status
Hole Number
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
|Previously Reported
FGO-001
820508
8811098
540
566
101
-39
|Drill Assays Completed Reported in this PR
FGO-002
820504
8811069
529
239
110
-21
FGO-003
820513
8811144
536
80
100
-26
FGO-004
820512
8811144
536
200
97
-34
FGO-005
820522
8811154
536
271
80
-36
FGO-007
820503
8811069
529
300
145
-23
FGO-008
820509
8811098
540
516
100
-24
FGO-009
820465
8811117
519
223
102
-38
FGO-010
820471
8811167
512
202
105
-36
FGO-012
820509
8811120
542
171
97
-32
FGO-013
820549
8811237
509
214
112
-35
|Drilled Assays Pending
FGO-014
820524
8811354
511
250
125
-28
FGO-015
820503
8811069
529
245
128
-20
FGO-016
820591
8811366
550
57
115
-34
FGO-017
820591
8811367
550
36
139
-40
FGO-018
820502
8811095
536
207
122
-30
FGO-019
820488
8811137
526
150
105
-34
FGO-020
820470
8811167
512
120
80
-21
*Collar coordinates by GNSS TP-20 UTM Coordinates, Datum: SAD69 / zone 22S.
*Azimuth Set by compass
*Dip and drill hole trajectory by DEVIFLEX Devico
Table 2. Drill Hole Composites
Hole Number
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
True Width (m)
Au (g/t)
FGO-002
25.80
27.77
1.97
1.90
10.44
FGO-002
and
54.25
56.13
1.88
1.82
0.53
FGO-002
and
62.30
67.37
5.07
4.90
0.27
FGO-002
and
73.80
74.82
1.02
0.99
0.30
FGO-002
and
86.25
87.29
1.04
1.00
0.45
FGO-002
and
99.55
143.49
43.94
42.45
0.80
FGO-002
includes
100.57
101.59
1.02
0.99
2.81
FGO-002
includes
110.97
120.04
9.07
8.76
1.76
FGO-002
includes
129.18
138.44
9.26
8.95
1.20
FGO-003
|No significant values
FGO-004
56.46
81.55
25.09
25.09
3.38
FGO-004
includes
57.46
60.65
3.19
3.19
3.13
FGO-004
includes
69.23
70.33
1.10
1.10
26.20
FGO-004
includes
75.06
81.55
6.49
6.49
6.20
Hole Number
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
True Width (m)
Au (g/t)
FGO-005
and
57.86
60.57
2.71
2.71
12.74
FGO-005
and
213.84
214.65
0.81
0.81
5.29
FGO-005
and
245.85
246.85
1.00
1.00
1.91
FGO-007
and
11.40
12.82
1.42
1.25
0.43
FGO-007
and
29.68
30.67
0.99
0.87
0.67
FGO-007
and
45.32
46.37
1.05
0.92
0.52
FGO-007
and
81.03
82.10
1.07
0.94
0.32
FGO-007
and
108.10
110.14
2.04
1.80
3.58
FGO-007
and
115.92
116.92
1.00
0.88
0.35
FGO-007
and
124.23
126.23
2.00
1.76
1.57
FGO-007
and
162.03
163.11
1.08
0.95
0.34
FGO-007
and
173.60
174.62
1.02
0.90
0.41
FGO-007
and
176.68
177.70
1.02
0.90
0.32
FGO-007
and
182.75
183.77
1.02
0.90
1.42
FGO-007
and
187.93
189.92
1.99
1.75
0.80
FGO-007
and
194.15
195.24
1.09
0.96
0.35
FGO-007
and
198.98
201.06
2.08
1.83
0.89
FGO-007
and
206.11
207.24
1.13
0.99
0.57
FGO-007
and
239.15
240.15
1.00
0.88
0.34
FGO-007
and
246.23
247.27
1.04
0.92
0.97
FGO-007
and
256.56
257.54
0.98
0.86
0.35
FGO-008
and
44.41
69.10
24.69
24.69
0.77
FGO-008
includes
44.41
45.43
1.02
1.02
4.35
FGO-008
includes
66.97
69.10
2.13
2.13
3.41
FGO-008
and
119.00
131.49
12.49
12.49
3.39
FGO-008
includes
121.25
126.28
5.03
5.03
5.93
FGO-008
and
134.54
135.59
1.05
1.05
5.84
FGO-009
and
38.10
39.13
1.03
1.03
0.45
FGO-010
|No significant values
FGO-012
and
40.41
41.45
1.04
1.04
1.10
FGO-012
and
54.70
61.02
6.32
6.32
0.39
FGO-012
includes
60.02
61.02
1.00
1.00
1.53
FGO-012
and
93.62
105.31
11.69
11.69
5.37
FGO-012
includes
97.00
100.08
3.08
3.08
13.78
FGO-013
and
38.13
39.16
1.03
1.03
0.39
FGO-013
and
185.55
186.59
1.04
1.04
1.34
FGO-013
and
190.87
194.83
3.96
3.96
6.27
Figure 3. Core photos of mineralized interval in drill hole FG0-004
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Analytical work was carried out by ALS international lab (ALS). MDC send half core samples for sample preparation to the lab. The facilities of the prep lab are located in Goiânia, Brazil 835 km from the MDC project and alternatively in Belo Horizonte, Brazil 1,110 Km from the MDC project. MDC sends out samples to ALS international labs (ALS) with the prep lab located in Goiânia or alternatively in Belo Horizonte. ALS lab sends the prepared aliquots for analytical assay to their lab in Lima, Peru where the prepared samples are systematically analyzed for gold (ppm) by fire assay (Au-AA24) or gold (ppm) by metallic screen (Au-SCR24). Randomly the ICP (Inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) is done for trace elements in 4 acids (hydrofluoric, perchloric, nitric and hydrochloric) digestion (ME-MS-61). ALS has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of samples includes three sample repeats and at least two commercial standards and two blanks. Cerrado uses standard QA/QC procedures, inserting reference standards and blanks, for the drilling program. The Reference material used are from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., ITAK (Instituto de Tecnologia August Kekulé Ltda. and OREAS).
Review of Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
About Cerrado
Cerrado is a Toronto based gold production, development and exploration company focused on gold projects in the Americas. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina and the highly prospective development project, Monte Do Carmo located in Tocantins State, Brazil.
At Minera Don Nicolas, Cerrado is maximising asset value through further operation optimization and continued production growth. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package.
At Monte Do Carmo, Cerrado is rapidly advancing the Serra Alta deposit through Feasibility and production. The Serra Alta deposit Indicated Resources of 541 kozs of contained gold and Inferred Resources of 780 kozs of contained gold. The Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrates robust economics as well as the potential to be one of the industry's lowest cost producers. Cerrado also holds an extensive and highly prospective 82,542 ha land package at Monte Do Carmo.
For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.
