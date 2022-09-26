London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Major geopolitical forces are putting new pressures on the global mining industry at a time when the sector is reinventing itself to address the opportunities of a decarbonised economy, according to the Content Director of the world's largest resources industry event, Resourcing Tomorrow.

Andrew Thake said these issues will be key themes at this year's freshly re-branded Mines and Money London 2022 conference. He said the event, now in its 20th year, is already attracting thousands of global investors and mining company delegates to a city known as a global mining investment hub.

"With mining as a key driver of GDP growth, everyone recognises the central role it will play in the global energy transition," Mr. Thake said.

"Resourcing Tomorrow will look at this energy transition, ESG, sustainability and the circular economy, and how geopolitical developments such as the war in Ukraine and Covid have led to a re-appraisal of mining supply chains."

"Exploration is once again front of mind with a realisation that there is not enough supply to meet the demand for a sustainable circular economy," he said.

With an anticipated audience of 2,000 attendees, Resourcing Tomorrow runs from 29 November to 1 December 2022 at the Business Design Exhibition Centre in London.

The agenda will look to the future of mining, and through dialogue and debate seek answers to how mining can:

• Accelerate the energy transition and EV migration

• Manage geopolitical risks and resource nationalism

• Build meaningful collaboration, JVs and partnerships

• Deliver measurable ESG outcomes across the value chain

• Reimagine its business through technology and innovation

Mike Hill, Event Director at Resourcing Tomorrow, said: "With our new look Resourcing Tomorrow agenda, we are anticipating an even larger participation for 2022. We have already sold 85% of exhibition floor space and anticipate 150 miners in attendance. Our forward-thinking agenda has helped us secure some stellar keynotes including Jakob Stausholm, Chief Executive, Rio Tinto; Mark Bristow, President & Chief Executive Officer, Barrick; Mikael Staffas, President & Chief Executive Officer, Boliden; Rohitesh Dhawan, President and Chief Executive Officer, International Council of Mining and Minerals, ICMM and Elaine Dorward-King, Non-executive Director for Sibanye Stillwater, Kenmare Resources and NovaGold. As a result, we are on course for our biggest attendance since 2017."

Resourcing Tomorrow is brought to you by Mines and Money and represents an incomparable opportunity for all those seeking engagement with the mining sector. International mining companies, investors, government delegations, and suppliers will convene in London from 29 November for three days to benet from insights and grow relationships.

