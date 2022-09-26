Anzeige
Montag, 26.09.2022
Breaking News: Nach Ad-hoc eine ganz große Wette!
26.09.2022 | 13:52
DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Result of General Meeting

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Result of General Meeting 26-Sep-2022 / 12:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For immediate release 26 September 2022

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to report that at the General Meeting held earlier today, the special resolution was duly passed.

The result of the votes for the resolution was as follows: 

Against    Against Total Votes 
Resolution  Description                    For    For % (votes)    %    Cast 
                                (votes) 
 
RES:001    Market Purchase of Shares pursuant to the Tender 1,479,288 99.06 14,101     0.94   1,493,943 
       Offer

The full text of the resolution and a summary of proxy votes received will shortly be available on the Company's website and will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Enquiries: 

finnCap Limited 
William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 
Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe - Sales         +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 
 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
 
                           +44 (0) 1245 398950 
cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 190391 
EQS News ID:  1450121 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450121&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2022 07:19 ET (11:19 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
