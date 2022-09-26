DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Result of General Meeting

For immediate release 26 September 2022

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to report that at the General Meeting held earlier today, the special resolution was duly passed.

The result of the votes for the resolution was as follows:

Against Against Total Votes Resolution Description For For % (votes) % Cast (votes) RES:001 Market Purchase of Shares pursuant to the Tender 1,479,288 99.06 14,101 0.94 1,493,943 Offer

The full text of the resolution and a summary of proxy votes received will shortly be available on the Company's website and will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Enquiries:

finnCap Limited William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe - Sales +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Maitland Administration Services Limited +44 (0) 1245 398950 cosec@maitlandgroup.com

