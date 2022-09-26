FMS Markets is a global CFD and Forex broker. Recently, FMS markets reported a profit increase after restructuring & reinvestment, and the business grew 52%YoY

Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - FMS Markets, also known as FMS Commercial Brokers LLC, is a brokerage and wealth management firm. In the recent development, the company has reported a 20% profit increase after restructuring in early January.





Beginning of 2022, FMS Markets implemented drastic measures to restructure and consolidate the company's operations into regional and localized teams. This move has allowed the regional teams to operate independently and thus more efficiently - reporting a 15% increase in customer acquisition and 18% in customer satisfaction and retention.

Further reallocation of company funds to invest more heavily into proprietary technology FMS Xentinel, its algorithmic trading AI has allowed the trading team to trade more efficiently and produce better returns.

Consequently, the transition of FMS Markets from a conventional broker to a tailored fund management program provider is gaining traction each quarter. The demand for specialized fund management programs by institutional and retail traders has allowed FMS Markets to expand and grow its market and customer base.

About FMS Markets.

FMS Markets is a global CFD and Forex broker with a vision to create the ultimate forex trading destination where traders and investors can access a full suite of trading products in the global markets.

In the upcoming months, FMS Market will continue implementing the restructuring plan for the remainder of the year. This consolidation of operations into more focused teams is expected to reduce fixed costs and bring higher operational efficiencies in the long run. The management has working capital management with substantial cash generation to fund expansion and will spend on expanding into the Asia market.

FMS Markets' customer service team offers 24/5 multilingual support. They understand the needs of modern traders and investors and are available over the phone, email, or live chat

Intending users can visit the website for further information.

