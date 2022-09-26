Anzeige
26.09.2022 | 17:12
Vaultinum: VAULTINUM, European leader in the protection of digital asset talks about IP risks and Technology at the Global IP ConfEx, London, 28 Sep 2022

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022CEO Philippe Thomas will be attending the Global IP ConfExin London on 28th of September, as a speaker.

In a 30 minute talk, called Marrying IP and Technology, Philippe Thomas will explain how in today's fast evolving digital world, lawyers can find it difficult to keep up with technology and evaluate the IP risks of new tech ideas. Using concrete examples, Philippe Thomas will examine with the audience the different types of IP risks created by the use of software and technology within an organisation and explain how these risks can be monitored and mitigated on an ongoing basis with the right tools and the right expertise.

"With IP assets now representing over 80% of a company's value, the management of IP has become a key area of focus for any modern business and it's fundamental to be able to identify which elements are to be taken into account. However, this analysis requires expertise, experience, and insights that are best obtained from an independent expert. This is where Vaultinum's IP audit toolcan help," says Philippe Thomas.

Vaultinumis a trusted independent third party specialised in the protection and audit of digital assets. Since 1976, Vaultinum has enabled thousands of digital businesses and investors secure their innovations by providing solutions to protect their IP, ensure the continuity of their business activity, and mitigate cyber and software risk.

CONTACT Marine Yborra, CMO
COMPANY Vaultinum
EMAIL my@vaultinum.com
WEB www.vaultinum.com


