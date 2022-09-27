Indian manufacturer Goldi Solar has unveiled a 710 Wp bifacial solar module based on heterojunction (HJT) technology. The module is built with 132 half-cells and has a conversion efficiency of up to 22.85%.From pv magazine India India's Goldi Solar will infuse over INR 5,000 crore (USD 614,660) into massive capacity expansion and backward integration by 2025, as it aims to emerge as an end-to-end vertically integrated renewable energy solutions company. The company currently has 2.5 GW of PV module capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat. It will invest in the expansion of its module capacity ...

