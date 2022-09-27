Kent Ridge, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - As the world progresses, so does the economy - and these economic changes expectedly lead to shifts in the job market.

One of the best ways to succeed in upcoming economies is ensuring that students are getting a good education to help them adapt to an ever-changing, volatile working environment. A postgraduate degree, especially from expertly constructed programmes to help students thrive in the digital age, can help them gain advanced knowledge and skills in their chosen field. By completing these Master's Degree Programmes, students can develop a deeper understanding of their chosen subject, giving them a competitive edge in the job market. In addition, these degrees can help students progress in their careers, as they may be able to advance into senior roles that enable them to be trendsetters of the future.





Some of the best programmes for the digital age

Ranked #1 in Asia and #11 worldwide in the QS World University Rankings 2023, The National University of Singapore is gearing up to help students lead future economies through their Postgraduate Coursework Programmes. The rise in technological advancements and how these override the daily operations of various industries make the necessary human skills more important than ever. The key consideration is how to equip oneself to remain in-demand and succeed in the jobs of a volatile, uncertain, and complex world.

The NUS postgraduate (by coursework) programmes are specifically designed to help students become exceptional in key growth areas shaping the future workforce: the Digital Economy, the Green Economy, the Care Economy, the Industry 4.0 Economy, and many more. These programmes aim to develop future industry leaders.

Learning more about these programmes at The National University of Singapore's Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2022

The National University of Singapore invites participants worldwide to learn more about the different ways of succeeding in the digital age and more. Happening on October 4-5, 2022, from 10:00 am to 9:30 pm (Singapore time), this virtual education fair will give its audience a glimpse into the prestigious Master's Degree by Coursework programmes from the NUS that can help them build the knowledge and skill sets needed in shaping the future. The virtual event highlights include masterclasses, virtual booths, information sessions, and the chance to win an iPad Air.

About The National University of Singapore

A leading global university centred in Asia, the National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore's flagship university, which offers a global approach to education and research with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. Its 16 Colleges, Faculties and Schools provide a broad-based curriculum underscored by multidisciplinary courses and cross-faculty enrichment. Actively involved in international and academic research networks, the university further strengthens its international presence.

