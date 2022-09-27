The "Netherlands Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Overview 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the EV battery market for the Netherlands is growing at a better rate due to extensive adoption of EVs there.

The Netherlands government has introduced various subsidies in 2020 for individuals as well as businesses, which lower the cost of EVs. They have also announced tax exemptions to a certain extent, which will further lower EV costs. The market segment is divided into three types based on battery technology, which are lithium-ion batteries, lead acid batteries, and other sections including NiMH, sodium ion, and solid-state batteries. Li-ion batteries have increased in popularity as they are most commonly used in EVs because of their excellent specific energy, high power-to-weight ratio, good high-temperature performance, and low self-discharge rate. They are better at maintaining the ability to hold a full charge over time.

The first and most important thing that comes to our mind when it comes to electric vehicles is electrical storage, or EV battery. The limitations imposed due to excessive use of fossil fuels and oils have led to the automotive industry developing alternatives to fuel vehicles. There are a few available options that don't use petrol, such as hydrogen fuel-based vehicles, solar energy-based vehicles, and electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles have become the most viable option among all the available options. EV batteries are simply the devices in which the energy is stored, accepted in terms of charging, and delivered in terms of discharge. The type of battery used in EVs can differ in terms of the type of vehicle, whether it is a battery EV or a plug-in hybrid EV.

There are some criteria which need to be fulfilled as a requirement for EV batteries in automotive applications, which are energy density, self-discharge rate, specific power, energy, efficiency cost, environmental concern, number of lifecycles, operating temperature range, recyclability, and other material properties according to their usage. The Netherlands is one of the leading nations in Europe in the adoption of electric vehicles.

The Netherlands ranks fourth in the world among all countries in the share of plug-in electric vehicles in new passenger car sales. The share of the Netherlands in 2020 was 24.9%. It is ranked the second most friendly nation in the European EV ranking after Norway. It has more than 72,000 (semi) public AC charging points and more than 2100 DC fast charging points. The Dutch government has further introduced various subsidy schemes over the years to stimulate the market growth for EVs, which has resulted in the growth of the EV battery market there.

Furthermore, these batteries can be recycled with higher costs, but it is a good option regarding environmental aspects. The other kinds include lead acid batteries, which have a relatively low depth of discharge rate. These batteries are on the expensive side as their life capacity is not great, which is the reason why their use has declined in EVs. NiMH batteries are slower to charge and discharge and contain low power per weight, so a huge amount of time is required for the charging of the battery.

Moreover, they cannot handle extreme heat and deteriorate faster, which makes them less ideal for EVs. They are used in HEVs to a certain extent. Other battery types, such as solid-state batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and other traditional batteries, are being researched and developed, which will be beneficial because the widespread use of these Li-ion batteries has put extreme strain on raw material mining capabilities, resulting in environmental degradation.

Considered in the report

Geography: Netherlands

Historical year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

Aspects covered in this report

Netherlands electric vehicle battery market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Five force models.

Top-profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

By Battery type in the report

Lithium-ion battery

Lead-acid battery

Others (Solid-state battery, Sodium-ion battery, Nickel metal hydride battery)

By Propulsion Type in the Report

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

By the vehicle type in the report.

Passenger Vehicle type

Commercial Vehicle type

