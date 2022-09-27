Yoshiharu Global Co. Unveils New Menu Items for All Restaurant Locations

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, announced the launch of brand new menu items for all restaurant locations starting October 1, 2022.

To complement the ongoing success of core items such as the Tonkotsu Black and Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramens, the latest offerings feature new appetizers, sushi rolls, plates, and a ramen bowl that will further provide customers with an authentic Japanese dining experience. Debuting the refreshed menu through a soft launch at two locations, Yoshiharu received positive customer feedback and, on average, generated a 10% increase in overall sales at these locations. In particular, the featured St. Louis Pork Rib Spicy Miso Ramen using Yoshiharu's popular pork bone broth and the addition of several new sushi rolls have been deemed as customer favorites.

"We look forward to showcasing our revamped menu with new items that elevate and modernize our restaurants with classical and fusion flavors alike," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "As we look to expand our brand, it is necessary to continuously give our customers new and dynamic choices to invigorate their appetite for our authentic Japanese dining experience. The incremental items augment our menu to go beyond our flagship ramen bowls and include complementary dishes that will enhance the overall dining experience and provide us with cross-sell opportunities. We are proud of the successful soft launch at two of our locations and look forward to further developing new seasonal menu items in the coming months."

To view the new menu items, please visit your nearest Yoshiharu location or online at www.yoshiharuramen.com.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of their 2016 debut and has continued to expand their top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating eight restaurants with an additional five in development.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Cree and John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

YOSH@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717521/Yoshiharu-Global-Co-Unveils-New-Menu-Items-for-All-Restaurant-Locations