The World's Most Beautiful Keyboard, the Vulcan II Max Combines the Performance, Speed, and Functionality of ROCCAT's TITAN II Optical Switches and World's First Dual LED Smart Keys with the Brand's Award-Winning Keyboard Design

The Syn Max Air Combines Best-in-Class Audio, Supreme Comfort, and Patented Gaming Audio Features Engineered by Turtle Beach with ROCCAT's Sleek Headset Design Docking Station that Showcase RGB Lighting Like No Other

PC gamers looking to max out their setup with maximum performance and impressive RGB lighting need look no further than the all-new Vulcan II Max keyboard and Syn Max Air headset from ROCCAT, Turtle Beach Corporation's (Nasdaq: HEAR) PC gaming peripherals brand.

ROCCAT's award-winning Vulcan design has wowed fans since the line debuted, and the stunning Vulcan II Max redefines the category. Featuring ROCCAT's ridiculously fast TITAN II Optical Switches and world's first Dual LED Smart Keys, the Vulcan II Max combines performance and functionality with a look all its own and sure to be the crown jewel of any desktop gaming setup.

Also unveiled today is ROCCAT's flagship Syn Max Air a PC gaming headset that sits atop the brand's headset line as its new premium wireless offering. The Syn Max Air leverages decades of award-winning audio engineering experience from Turtle Beach, delivering immersive Waves 3D surround sound through powerful 50mm Nanoclear speakers, and exclusive features like Superhuman Hearing for a competitive advantage. With translucent earcups that showcase RGB lighting like no other, the Syn Max Air melds ROCCAT's signature style with wireless freedom and a rapid-charge docking station.

The Vulcan II Max and Syn Max Air are available for pre-order today at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide for MSRPs of $229.99 and $249.99, respectively. The Vulcan II Max launches October 17, 2022, and the Syn Max Air will be available one week sooner on October 10, 2022.

"ROCCAT's new Max range shows our commitment to creating the very best PC gaming peripherals on the market with zero compromises," said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. "The Vulcan II Max is the evolution of our most popular keyboard ever and quite possibly the most beautiful keyboard ever made, and the Syn Max Air combines the best of both ROCCAT and Turtle Beach's leading technologies to deliver premium game audio in our sleek design. Both products feature amazing RGB lighting you won't find anywhere else."

Vulcan II Max

The most beautiful keyboard ever made has arrived. The crown jewel of any PC gamer's desktop, the Vulcan II Max PC gaming keyboard is sure to grab attention with its sleek lines, aluminum plate, and brilliantly lit translucent palm rest. The Vulcan II Max features ROCCAT's exclusive TITAN II Optical-Mechanical Switches which have a smooth mechanical feel, hyper fast actuation, and incredible durability with a 100 million click life cycle offering a competitive edge game after game. Beyond ridiculously fast actuation speed and performance, ROCCAT's new TITAN II switches are compatible with many third party cross shaped mount keycaps to further customize their look.

ROCCAT's Vulcan II Max is also the world's second gaming keyboard to debut Dual-LED Smart Keys, only preceded by its Vulcan II Mini sibling. The Vulcan II Max features 24 multi-function smart keys with a dedicated second LED to indicate when secondary functions are active. Additionally, PC gamers can use ROCCAT's Easy-Shift[+] button duplicator technology to unlock a secondary function, which can be programmed into near limitless options. With 4MB of onboard storage, PC gamers can take their RGB lighting show and settings on the road by saving up to four profiles of custom lighting, key reassignment and more, directly on the Vulcan II Max. Additional fan-favorite Vulcan elements also return, such as the anodized aluminum plate for durable structural integrity, and dedicated media controls. The all-new soft, translucent palm rest sets the stage for ROCCAT's AIMO lighting technology. AIMO produces vibrant RGB lighting displays right out of the box, and syncs with other compatible AIMO-enabled products for an immersive lighting display.

For the ultimate RGB lighting setup, ROCCAT fans can combine the Vulcan II Max keyboard with ROCCAT's top-rated Kone XP Air wireless mouse, and all-new Syn Max Air wireless head. All three are AIMO-compatible and will put on an alluring RGB lighting experience synchronized across all three peripherals.

Syn Max Air

ROCCAT's Syn Max Air headset delivers a premium wireless 3D audio experience perfect for gamers and streamers who love high-quality game audio and unique RGB-infused style. The Syn Max Air's premium sound is engineered by gaming headset maker Turtle Beach, and includes the best-selling brand's exclusive, patented technologies and features.

Immersive Waves 3D audio is delivered through the Syn Max Air's large and powerful 50mm Nanoclear speakers, and crystal-clear chat comes through the Syn Max Air's unique TruSpeak noise-cancelling microphone the only one in its class offering noise-cancellation, flip-to-mute functionality, or the option to be completely removed which is great for streamers. The Syn Max Air includes a variety of audio presets, as well as Turtle Beach's exclusive and patented Superhuman Hearing sound setting which boosts critical in-game sounds for a competitive advantage. For added comfort, the Syn Max Air features Turtle Beach's exclusive ProSpecs glasses-friendly and cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions.

Engineered to provide gamers with every possible convenience, the Syn Max Air adds an RGB rapid-charge docking station where just 15-minutes of charge provides three hours of play, plus premium aluminum yokes for added durability, Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-wireless functionality for connecting to more devices, and up to 16-hours of battery life.

ROCCAT's signature sleek, RGB-inspired design stands out on the Syn Max Air. Up to 16.8 million colors of RGB lighting showcase on both the headset's translucent Bionic Shell earcups and the docking station, and the lighting can be synchronized with other AIMO-enabled devices using ROCCAT's robust Swarm software suite. ROCCAT's Stellar Wireless technology manages the Syn Max Air's signal strength and battery consumption for optimal performance, while dual-wireless connectivity means PC gamers can also chat on Discord, take calls, and listen to music via Bluetooth while gaming.

The Syn Max Air also includes intuitive on-ear audio controls for easy sound adjustment on the fly that can be customized using the included Swarm software. The Syn Max Air is a robust yet lightweight wireless PC gaming headset weighing in at 326g. The earcups also fold-flat when it's time for a break.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Company's namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for every type of gamer, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

