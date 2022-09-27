New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - Omicrown announces the launch of its business solution for the legal industry. The company's platform provides a robust management system for lawyers. It manages all of their behind-the-scenes, administrative and marketing activities. They also list these lawyers in the company's directory to enable their target audience to easily gain access to them.

The operational activities include handling accounting payrolls, carrying out human resources tasks and other operational activities to enable the lawyers to focus solely on their legal duties - while the marketing activities involve promoting the legal practitioners through digital advertising initiatives on their website. Amid the pandemic-driven surge in digital reliance, lawyers need an adequate digital footprint, as a significant amount of people use search engines to discover various professionals and service providers. Hence, Omicrown acts as a middleman between potential clients in need of legal counsel and the legal experts signed up on their platform.

Omicrown achieves this by employing the use of highly skilled managers with extensive experience in the legal industry to enhance the management process. They also pay attention to detail in the customer experience rendered to their clients in need of legal services. "When a client comes in, it's similar to when someone comes to a restaurant, and the hostess greets that person at the restaurant. Similarly, the receptionist at a law firm welcomes the client. When the client is seated, the legal assistant takes the client's case just like how a waiter might take a diner's order. The same way an order gets sent to the chefs, the legal case gets sent to the lawyers. We imbibe these fundamental values of what management truly means to strengthen the foundation of the lawyer's career," Jesse Ding, CEO of Omicrown stated.

The company hand-picks the legal experts through an innovative digital system using a carefully thought out criteria. The benchmark used to select the lawyers includes about 5 to 10 years of experience, impressive professional reputation and experience in handling tons of federal cases amongst others. The traditional recruitment process in the corporate world entails hiring experts through old fashioned mediums like emails, calls and regular job adverts. Omicrown is developing an Artificial Intelligence enabled software to speed up the hiring process and get the candidate best suited for each client's unique needs.

Commenting on this business solution, Jesse Ding, said, "When I first started out with my company, I needed to hire a lawyer to just write some contracts for us. I was shopping for lawyers by moving from law firm to law firm. I remember calling firms, and they either forgot to set an appointment or they just weren't up to par. I then decided I could help alleviate those issues. A lawyer might be exceptional in their field, but It doesn't mean they're a good salesperson or capable of necessarily running a successful business."

Omicrown is a full-service management company founded in 2021 by Jesse Ding. Its headquarters are located in the One World Trade Center in New York City. They provide general management, reputation management, accounting, HR and marketing services.

