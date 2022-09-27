60+ Companies to Present at the 2nd Annual MicroCap Rodeo - Windy City Roundup Conference on October 12th - 13th, 2022 in Chicago

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / The 2nd Annual MicroCap Rodeo Conference is going on the road and will take place at the Swissotel in Chicago on October 12th - 13th, 2022, where 60+ SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting to a global investor audience.
The conference begins on Tuesday, October 12th, 2022, with company presentations beginning at 9:00 am Central Time. In addition to the live presentations, they will be shared via webcast. 1x1 Meetings are being held on Wednesday and Thursday all day during the conference as well.
Join us for a full two days of presentations. A preliminary agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda
If you would like to attend and participate in the 2nd Annual MicroCap Rodeo: Windy City Roundup Conference, please register here and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup
Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/
On Wednesday October 12th and Wednesday October 13th, the following issuers will be presenting their companies.
|Organization
|Ticker
|1847 Holdings LLC
|EFSH
|374Water
|SCWO
|Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation
|ADRA
|AMMO, Inc.
|POWW
|ARHT Media
|ART.V
|Aspira Women's Health
|AWH
|Assertio Holdings, Inc.
|ASRT
|Assure Holdings
|IONM
|AudioEye
|AEYE
|Ballantyne Strong Inc
|BTN
|BM Technologies
|BMTX
|Build-A-Bear
|BBW
|Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc.
|CRDL
|CEMATRIX Corporation
|CVX.V
|Commercial Vehicle Group
|CVGI
|CorpHousing Group, Inc.
|CHG
|Decisionpoint Systems, Inc.
|DPSI
|Edible Garden
|EDBL
|Electromed, Inc.
|ELMD
|Eton Pharmaceuticals
|ETON
|Flux Power Holdings
|FLUX
|FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
|FLY.V
|Galaxy Next Generation, INC
|GAXY
|Genasys Inc.
|GNSS
|Guardforce AI
|GFAI
|HeartSciences
|HSCS
|Heritage Global Inc.
|HGBL
|Hudson Global
|HSON
|HyreCar Inc.
|HYRE
|iCAD
|ICAD
|Intellicheck, Inc.
|IDN
|Inuvo
|INUV
|Issuer Direct Corporation
|ISDR
|Lantern Pharma
|LTRN
|Limbach Holdings, Inc.
|LMB
|LogicMark
|LGMK
|Milestone Scientific
|MLSS
|MISTRAS Group, Inc.
|MG
|Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.
|MITQ
|Myomo
|MYO
|Nemaura Medical, Inc.
|NMRD
|Ocuphire Pharma
|OCUP
|omniQ
|OMQS
|Permex Petroleum Corporation
|CSE:OIL. OTCQB:OILCF
|PHX Minerals
|PHX
|Power Nickel
|PNPN.V
|Real Good Foods
|RGF
|Reliance Global Group, Inc.
|RELI
|SANUWAVE Health, Inc.
|SNWV
|SideChannel, Inc.
|SDCH
|Sidus Space
|SIDU
|Star Equity Holdings
|STRR
|Stran & Company, Inc.
|STRN
|Strata Skin Sciences
|SSKN
|Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.
|STRM
|Superior Drilling Products, Inc.
|SDPI
|SurgePays, Inc.
|SURG
|The Planting Hope Company
|MYLK
|USIO
|USIO
|Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
|YTEN
Please contact Angie Wright via email or at 919-228-6240 if you are interested in attending, please register here and then select companies you are interested in meeting with in a 1x1 setting.
We'd also like to give a special thanks to our sponsors. We look forward to seeing you at the conference.
About the MicroCap Rodeo Conferences
The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.
