60+ Companies to Present at the 2nd Annual MicroCap Rodeo - Windy City Roundup Conference on October 12th - 13th, 2022 in Chicago

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / The 2nd Annual MicroCap Rodeo Conference is going on the road and will take place at the Swissotel in Chicago on October 12th - 13th, 2022, where 60+ SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting to a global investor audience.

The conference begins on Tuesday, October 12th, 2022, with company presentations beginning at 9:00 am Central Time. In addition to the live presentations, they will be shared via webcast. 1x1 Meetings are being held on Wednesday and Thursday all day during the conference as well.

Join us for a full two days of presentations. A preliminary agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the 2nd Annual MicroCap Rodeo: Windy City Roundup Conference, please register here and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/

On Wednesday October 12th and Wednesday October 13th, the following issuers will be presenting their companies.

Organization Ticker 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH 374Water SCWO Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation ADRA AMMO, Inc. POWW ARHT Media ART.V Aspira Women's Health AWH Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT Assure Holdings IONM AudioEye AEYE Ballantyne Strong Inc BTN BM Technologies BMTX Build-A-Bear BBW Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. CRDL CEMATRIX Corporation CVX.V Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI CorpHousing Group, Inc. CHG Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI Edible Garden EDBL Electromed, Inc. ELMD Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON Flux Power Holdings FLUX FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FLY.V Galaxy Next Generation, INC GAXY Genasys Inc. GNSS Guardforce AI GFAI HeartSciences HSCS Heritage Global Inc. HGBL Hudson Global HSON HyreCar Inc. HYRE iCAD ICAD Intellicheck, Inc. IDN Inuvo INUV Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR Lantern Pharma LTRN Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB LogicMark LGMK Milestone Scientific MLSS MISTRAS Group, Inc. MG Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ Myomo MYO Nemaura Medical, Inc. NMRD Ocuphire Pharma OCUP omniQ OMQS Permex Petroleum Corporation CSE:OIL. OTCQB:OILCF PHX Minerals PHX Power Nickel PNPN.V Real Good Foods RGF Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI SANUWAVE Health, Inc. SNWV SideChannel, Inc. SDCH Sidus Space SIDU Star Equity Holdings STRR Stran & Company, Inc. STRN Strata Skin Sciences SSKN Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. STRM Superior Drilling Products, Inc. SDPI SurgePays, Inc. SURG The Planting Hope Company MYLK USIO USIO Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN

Please contact Angie Wright via email or at 919-228-6240 if you are interested in attending, please register here and then select companies you are interested in meeting with in a 1x1 setting.

We'd also like to give a special thanks to our sponsors. We look forward to seeing you at the conference.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conferences

The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

