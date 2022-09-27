Anzeige
27.09.2022 | 15:08
60+ Companies to Present at the 2nd Annual MicroCap Rodeo - Windy City Roundup Conference on October 12th - 13th, 2022 in Chicago

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / The 2nd Annual MicroCap Rodeo Conference is going on the road and will take place at the Swissotel in Chicago on October 12th - 13th, 2022, where 60+ SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting to a global investor audience.

The conference begins on Tuesday, October 12th, 2022, with company presentations beginning at 9:00 am Central Time. In addition to the live presentations, they will be shared via webcast. 1x1 Meetings are being held on Wednesday and Thursday all day during the conference as well.

Join us for a full two days of presentations. A preliminary agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the 2nd Annual MicroCap Rodeo: Windy City Roundup Conference, please register here and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/

On Wednesday October 12th and Wednesday October 13th, the following issuers will be presenting their companies.

OrganizationTicker
1847 Holdings LLCEFSH
374WaterSCWO
Alliance Entertainment Holding CorporationADRA
AMMO, Inc.POWW
ARHT MediaART.V
Aspira Women's HealthAWH
Assertio Holdings, Inc.ASRT
Assure HoldingsIONM
AudioEyeAEYE
Ballantyne Strong IncBTN
BM TechnologiesBMTX
Build-A-BearBBW
Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc.CRDL
CEMATRIX CorporationCVX.V
Commercial Vehicle GroupCVGI
CorpHousing Group, Inc.CHG
Decisionpoint Systems, Inc.DPSI
Edible GardenEDBL
Electromed, Inc.ELMD
Eton PharmaceuticalsETON
Flux Power HoldingsFLUX
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.FLY.V
Galaxy Next Generation, INCGAXY
Genasys Inc.GNSS
Guardforce AIGFAI
HeartSciencesHSCS
Heritage Global Inc.HGBL
Hudson GlobalHSON
HyreCar Inc.HYRE
iCADICAD
Intellicheck, Inc.IDN
InuvoINUV
Issuer Direct CorporationISDR
Lantern PharmaLTRN
Limbach Holdings, Inc.LMB
LogicMarkLGMK
Milestone ScientificMLSS
MISTRAS Group, Inc.MG
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.MITQ
MyomoMYO
Nemaura Medical, Inc.NMRD
Ocuphire PharmaOCUP
omniQOMQS
Permex Petroleum CorporationCSE:OIL. OTCQB:OILCF
PHX MineralsPHX
Power NickelPNPN.V
Real Good FoodsRGF
Reliance Global Group, Inc.RELI
SANUWAVE Health, Inc.SNWV
SideChannel, Inc.SDCH
Sidus SpaceSIDU
Star Equity HoldingsSTRR
Stran & Company, Inc.STRN
Strata Skin SciencesSSKN
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.STRM
Superior Drilling Products, Inc.SDPI
SurgePays, Inc.SURG
The Planting Hope CompanyMYLK
USIOUSIO
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.YTEN

Please contact Angie Wright via email or at 919-228-6240 if you are interested in attending, please register here and then select companies you are interested in meeting with in a 1x1 setting.

We'd also like to give a special thanks to our sponsors. We look forward to seeing you at the conference.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conferences
The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717528/60-Companies-to-Present-at-the-2nd-Annual-MicroCap-Rodeo--Windy-City-Roundup-Conference-on-October-12th--13th-2022-in-Chicago

