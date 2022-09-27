Bloor Research has named Stibo Systems Champion in its 2022 Master Data Management (MDM) Market Update. Champion is the highest of three designations given to solution providers in the report. Notably, Stibo Systems is the only listed vendor with significant positive movement from the previous year's report, advancing from Innovator to Champion quadrant.

"Stibo Systems scored well in our annual master data management market update," said Andy Hayler, Bloor Research Senior Analyst and author. "It has mature technology that has been successfully deployed in a wide range of customer projects. Stibo Systems also had some of the happier customers amongst the vendors that participated in the research."

The positioning/scoring of vendors is based on assessments of their standing in the dimensions of: financial viability, customer base, revenues, growth, technology breadth, technology depth, geographic coverage and breadth of partner network. Scoring for the report is also heavily influenced by customer satisfaction, which Bloor analysts determine by surveying vendor customers.

"With our current and future customers generating ever-greater volumes of data, we're excited to see a year of innovation and hard work reflected in a Champion rating from Bloor Research," said Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems. "This rating reflects how we see ourselves within the MDM market leading the way in adapting to the cloud, ramping up automation and expanding our solution into game-changing new domains."

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire a single, accurate view of their master data so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

