New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - The Pro Wrestling Mini Museum has announced the opening of its interactive online museum to the public. People can interact with photos and signed memorabilia of celebrities and significant events.

The Pro Wrestling Mini Museum

The museum will feature items like classic signed programs and ring/TV-worn memorabilia. Many ring-worn items do not see the light of day except for special circumstances once they are in the hands of private collectors.

Mike Parker, the founder of the Pro Wrestling Mini Museum says, "That's not a philosophy I agree with. As I fan myself, I want to see everything I can and with the museum, I can share these treasures with fans around the world."

About The Pro Wrestling World Museum

The Pro Wrestling World Museum was founded by Mike Parker. In 1985, he started collecting autographs and was soon inspired to venture beyond and include signed magazines and programs in his collection. The wrestling wall began in 2015 and was soon transformed into a museum as additional walls were added. The museum is planning to expand and cater to an online audience as well.

More information can be found at http://www.pwmuseum.net.

