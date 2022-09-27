Anson Funds - Form 8.3 - Vistry Group PLC
London, September 27
FORM 8.3 - PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
|(a) Full name of discloser:
|Anson Advisors Inc. together with
Anson Funds Management LP as
co-managers of several investment
funds (Anson Funds).
|(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and
beneficiaries must be named.
|N/A
|(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
|Vistry Group PLC
|(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
|N/A
|(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest
practicable date prior to the disclosure
|26/09/2022
|(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the
discloser making disclosures in respect of any
other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"
|Countryside Partnerships PLC
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
|Class of relevant security:
|0.01P Ordinary
|Interests
|Short positions
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
|400,000
|0.18 %
|(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
|50,000
|0.02 %
|(3) Stock-settled derivatives
(including options) and
agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
|450,000
|0.20 %
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
|Class of relevant security in relation to
which subscription right exists:
|Details, including nature of the rights
concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
|Class of relevant
security
|Purchase/sale
|Number of
securities
|Price per unit
|Common Shares
|Purchase
|400,000
|£6.7215
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|Class of
relevant
security
|Product
description
e.g. CFD
|Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a
long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
long/short position
|Number of
reference
securities
|Price per
unit
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Class of
relevant
security
|Product
description
e.g. call option
|Writing,
purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.
|Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
|Exercise
price
per unit
|Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option
money
paid/
received
per unit
(ii) Exercise
|Class of
relevant
security
|Product
description
e.g. call option
|Exercising/
exercised
against
|Number of
securities
|Exercise price
per unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|Class of relevant
security
|Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
|Details
|Price per unit (if
applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
|Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party
to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such
agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
|None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which
any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
|None
(c) Attachments
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
|NO
|Date of disclosure:
|27/09/2022
|Contact name:
|Pasha Ekmali
|Telephone number*:
|416.447.8874
