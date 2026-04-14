Triller Group Inc.: Triller Group Files 2025 Form 10-K and Reports Full Year Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR; ILLRW) ("Triller" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2025 ("2025 10-K"). With the filing of its 2025 10-K, together with the Company's previously filed 2024 Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q for the first three quarters of 2025, the Company is now current in all of its SEC periodic reporting obligations.

In its 2025 10-K, the Company reported full-year 2025 revenue of $21.6 million, compared with $27.5 million in 2024. Net loss was $174.5 million, or $0.97 per share, including $89.6 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, compared with $1.138 billion, or $18.08 per share, in 2024. Cash used in operations was $25.9 million in 2025, compared with $29.0 million in 2024.

Wing-Fai Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Triller Group Inc., commented: "2025 was a year of intensive integration, restructuring and reporting work across the Group following the 2024 business combination. Current leadership inherited these legacy issues; it did not create them, but it took responsibility for resolving them. Much of the work required to complete these filings arose from reporting, documentation, governance and capital-structure matters from prior periods, before current management assumed operating control. While that effort weighed on our 2025 financial results and required substantial management attention, it also enabled us to stabilize operations, bring the Company current in its SEC reporting, strengthen the reporting and compliance framework that supports our public-company obligations, and position the Group for a more disciplined next phase. AGBA's Hong Kong financial-services business provided an important operating and financial foundation during this period, and I am especially grateful to our Hong Kong management, employees and financial advisors for the professionalism, discipline and client focus they demonstrated throughout 2025.

"We are also deeply grateful to our shareholders and investors for their patience and support while we completed this necessary reset. As we look to 2026, we do so with real purpose and optimism: the Company is moving from preparation to execution and is better positioned to pursue growth with urgency, but also with discipline. For much of the past year, management has been in a necessary get-ready-and-wait posture while completing the reporting reset and working toward a return to more normal listed-company footing.

During that time, we prepared the next phase of the business, including selective acquisition opportunities, expansion initiatives, broader growth plans and capital-raising alternatives. Many of those initiatives could not be advanced in the ordinary course while trading remained suspended and the Company's reporting reset was unfinished. Our priorities now are clear: monetization, disciplined execution, prudent capital allocation and growing shareholder value. We expect to provide a broader strategic update by the end of April, and our objective is to honor the patience and support of our investors by executing thoughtfully, growing with discipline and building long-term shareholder value."

Summary Financial Results

The following table presents the Company's summary financial results.

For the years ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenues, net Loan interest income - 34 - 151 Commission 20,308 20,348 Recurring asset management service fees 1,280 1,887 Other income - 5,090 21,622 27,476 Operating expenses: Commission expense (13,374) (10,351) Sales and marketing expense (1,263) (1,566) Research and development expense (4,128) (3,181) Personnel and benefit expense (107,965) (84,886) Legal and professional fee (24,695) (22,370) Other general and administrative expenses (8,610) (18,122) Total operating expenses (160,035 - (140,656 - Loss from operations (138,413 - (113,180 - Other income (expense): (36,020 - (1,024,856) Loss before income taxes (174,433 - (1,138,036 - Income tax expense (109 - - Net loss - (174,542 - - (1,138,036 - Net loss per share - Basic and diluted - (0.97 - - (18.08 -

Cash activities for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 included a net loss of $174.5 million, $89.6 million of non-cash stock-based compensation, $1.5 million from the disposal of assets held for sale, and $20.8 million of borrowings from related parties.

Segment Results

The company operates in three business segments organized based on the nature of products and services offered: social media, sports streaming, and financial services. The following table presents summary operating results of the company's business segments. The $118.9 million gap between the total segment net loss of $55.7 million and total consolidated net loss of $174.5 million is primarily attributable to $90.9 million of corporate personnel and benefit expenses, $13.5 million of legal and professional fees, $6.0 million of interest expenses, and other expenses.

For the year ended December 31, 2025 Social media Sports streaming Financial services Revenue Loans interest income - - - - - 34 Commission - - 20,308 Recurring asset management service fees - - 1,280 Total revenue - - 21,622 Operating expenses Commission expense - - (13,374 - Sales and marketing expenses (583 - - (680 - Research and development expenses (2,971 - - (1,157 - Personnel and benefit expenses (14,547 - (2,362 - (165 - Legal and professional fee (8,495 - (437 - (2,226 - Office and operating fee, related party - - - Reversal of allowance for expected credit losses 385 - 3 Other general and administrative expenses (1,111 - (831 - (344 - Total operating expenses (27,322 - (3,630 - (17,943 - Other income (expense), net Interest income - - 10 Interest expense (11,213 - (785 - (613 - Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net 537 (81 - 1,967 Bad debts written off (5,441 - - - Change in fair value of convertible debts (6,616 - - - Others - - (6,062 - Total other income (expense), net (22,733 - (866 - (4,698 - Income tax expense - - (109 - Net income (loss) - (50,056 - - (4,496 - - (1,128 -

For information on factors impacting comparability of the company's segment sales, operating profit and operating margins, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Business Highlights and Strategic Priorities

The Hong Kong financial-services business of AGBA was a critical source of stability for the Group in 2025. During a year of integration, restructuring and intensified reporting work, the business provided a resilient operating and financial foundation while management continued to reposition the franchise around higher-quality financial advisers, broader platform monetization, tighter compliance infrastructure and a leaner cost base. AGBA is a long-standing Hong Kong franchise with substantial customer relationships, product-provider access, operational know-how and market reputation that we believe remain difficult to replicate. On behalf of the Group, we like to thank our management team and financial adviser professionals in Hong Kong for their resilience, discipline and execution in a demanding year. Their work helped sustain the broader organization through a difficult transition and positioned the Group for more durable, higher-quality growth for the benefit of all shareholders.

At the same time, the Group took difficult but necessary steps to reset Triller's legacy social-media operations. Rather than continue deploying capital into activities that were not delivering acceptable economics, the business was substantially streamlined and refocused on a disciplined, monetization-led model. In 2026, management's central operating priority is monetization: converting the Company's audience, assets and infrastructure into more durable revenue, better unit economics and stronger long-term shareholder value.

With the Company anticipating a return to more normal listed-company footing, management expects to provide, by the end of April 2026, a broader strategic update regarding the next phase of the business. That update is expected to address initiatives to improve monetization of the Company's existing audience, assets and infrastructure, deepen integration across its media, sports and financial-services capabilities, and pursue disciplined execution priorities designed to support more durable revenue generation and long-term shareholder value. Any such update will be provided subject to appropriate review and approval and in a manner consistent with the Company's disclosure obligations.

As part of that strategy, management has spent substantial time over the past year evaluating a limited number of acquisition opportunities and other strategic transactions that could accelerate monetization of the Company's existing audience, assets and infrastructure. The Company intends to remain highly disciplined in this area and will pursue only those opportunities it believes are strategically complementary, financially prudent and capable of supporting both nearer-term operating and monetization benefits and longer-term shareholder value. There can be no assurance that any transaction will be announced or completed.

Anticipated Resumption of Trading on Nasdaq

As reported in the Company Current Report on Form 8-K dated March 30, 2026, the March 24, 2026 decision of the Nasdaq Listing Council provided, in relevant part, that "[i]f the Company files its 2025 Form 10-K filing … within the additional period of time allowed by SEC Rule 12b-25, [then] its securities will resume trading on the Exchange on the following trading day. It will be the responsibility of the Company to notify [Nasdaq] Staff in a timely manner of having made its 2025 Form 10-K filing, so [Nasdaq] Staff can facilitate the resumption of trading in the Company's securities in the Exchange." By filing the 2025 10-K today, the Company has complied with filing its 2025 10-K within the additional period of time allowed by SEC Rule 12b-25. The Company intends to notify the Nasdaq staff of the filing of the Company's 2025 10-K and reasonably anticipates that its securities will resume trading, subject to Nasdaq's processing of the notification. The Company intends to make a further announcement regarding the resumption of trading following our receipt of notice from Nasdaq that trading will be resumed with the exact date of the resumption of trading.

About Triller Group Inc.

Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR; ILLRW) is a technology and media company operating Triller App, a social media and live-streaming platform focused on music, sports, fashion and culture, together with AGBA Group, a Hong Kong-based financial-services and platform business with longstanding operations in wealth distribution, healthcare and related services across Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated resumption of trading on Nasdaq, management's plans and expectations regarding monetization initiatives, capital-raising alternatives, the timing and content of a broader strategic update, and potential acquisitions or other strategic transactions. These statements are based on Triller's current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the timing or occurrence of any trading resumption on Nasdaq, market conditions, the Company's ability to execute its monetization and operating plans, the availability of financing, the identification, negotiation or completion of any acquisition or other strategic transaction, compliance with listing standards and reporting requirements, legal or regulatory proceedings, and the other risks described in Triller's SEC filings. The words "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "outlook," "scheduled," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The company's actual financial results likely will be different from those projected due to the inherent nature of projections. Given these uncertainties, forward-looking statements should not be relied on in making investment decisions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of its issuance. Except where required by applicable law, the company expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to reflect subsequent events, changed circumstances, changes in expectations, or the estimates and assumptions associated with them. The forward-looking statements in this press release are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.

Bethany Lai

Manager, Investor Relations and Communications

Bethany.Lai@agba.com