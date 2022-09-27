Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - Fanboys Marketplace, Dallas/Fort Worth's premier store for pop culture gifts, toys and collectibles is pleased to be an official sponsor of Cowtown Comic Con, Fort Worth's newest comic convention.

Cowtown Comic Con began in 2020 with a focus more on comic creators, writers and artists, and less on celebrity guests. This year Cowtown Comic Con will be held at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth on October 22nd and 23rd. It will have over 47,000 square feet of comics, collectibles, cosplayers, writers, artist, anime, and more.

As one of Cowtown Comic Con's official sponsors, Fanboys Marketplace will be there for both days, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to a larger location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd in Fort Worth.

Fanboys has opened four new locations in 2022 alone: their fourth, located in Garland, Texas and two new locations in Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center to open in 2023.

Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D. Fanboys has six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

