Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 19th September.

Project: SIDO

Listing date: 26th September

Key words: GAMEFI, Initial listing, KLAY

Official Website: http://sidogame.io/ & http://sidogames.io/

About:

SIDO P2E platform project avoids paying non-sustainable 'bait' rewards to gain short-term interest or an operating method that does not consider players or token holders. It is designed to structurally develop the platform and game to pursue sustainability and scalability to solve the problems of existing projects.

SIDO platform consists of the main services SIDO Exchange, SIDO Wallet, and SIDO ID, and the component SIDO Token, a cryptocurrency usable in various places, including platforms and games. SIDO games linked to the SIDO platform may contain their own game tokens and game item NFTs, all usable within the SIDO platform.

Project: PRI

Listing date: 26th September

Key words: DEFI, Listed on HitBTC, BSC

Official Website: https://www.privateum.com/

About:

Privateum is the world's first FinTech platform fully owned by its token (PRI) holders. Every PRI holder is a rightful Privateum member-owner. It is an ecosystem of integrated products and services that enable Privateum members to perform a variety of operations in a 100% secured, private and trusted environment. Privateum ecosystem is built on trust and collaboration and due to its cooperative business model, it connects all users in order to realize their economic, cultural, and social needs. Privateum is committed to making the world a better place! Get PRI and unlock new possibilities.

Project: CROS

Listing date: 27th September

Key words: Marketting/DeFi / investment, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: http://cronus.club/

About:

Through the "CRONUS Project", Cronus will propose a new cross-platform economic ecosystem for mutual growth with media, advertisers, and users.

Cronus plans to release various S/W and H/W through artificial intelligence (AI)-based cross-platform.

Project: ERR

Listing date: 27th September

Key words: DEFI, Listed on Bitmart, XT, Polygon

Official Website: https://coinerr.io

About:

Coinerr aims to facilitate payments by bringing the success of e-banking solutions, ecosystem, and blockchain into one coin.

Project: G2TOKEN

Listing date: 28th September

Key words: Metastable, Initial listing, AVAX

Official Website: https://g2token.com/

About:

BridgeCoin It is a unique cryptocurrency that is backed by gold, and at the same time price can be increased. It is achieved by establishing a gold fund. Ownership of a G2 Token is a proof of the ownership of a share of the gold fund.

G2 Token is a smart combination of Bitcoin and Paxgold. One can think that G2 Token is gold backed Bitcoin. Price of G2 Token can be increased, but its price can never go below a certain level (which is determined by the amount of the gold at the gold fund).

Project: GTN

Listing date: 29th September

Key words: Initial listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://relictum.pro/gtn

About:

Relictum Pro is an advanced public and private blockchain platform, where every device is a node able to conduct instant and cheap transactions. Relictum Pro is the first global blockchain service that provides the opportunity to optimally use modern equipment with a great deal of future. Your node can work easy on your MacBook or Windows laptop and any mobile devices anytime and anywhere. Explore a new world of decentralized opportunities. Trade on the exchange, communicate in a secret chat, store files, manage your finances and node.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 19th September to 25th September, 2022

Name: FLIX

Weekly gain: 1268%

Official Website: https://flipcorp.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/flix/usdt

Name: KTT

Weekly gain: 4%

Official Website: https://klayticket.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ktt/usdt

Name: STLE

Weekly gain: 1000%

Official Website: https://stlenft.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/stle/usdt

Name: NVIR

Weekly gain:55%

Official Website: https://www.nvirworld.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/nvir/usdt

Name: SMC1

Weekly gain: 571%

Official Website: http://semicon1.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/smc1/usdt

Name: OTC

Weekly gain: 153%

Official Website: https://otcmarket.biz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/otc/usdt

Name: PHB

Weekly gain: 57%

Official Website: https://phoenix.global/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/phb/usdt

Name: GTG

Weekly gain: 478%

Official Website: https://www.gtgold.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gtg/usdt

Name: GTON

Weekly gain: 19%

Official Website: https://gton.capital

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gton/usdt

Name: BRC

Weekly gain: 37%

Official Website: https://bridgecoin.pro/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/brc/usdt

Name: BGW

Weekly gain: 3%

Official Website: https://bitbexgw.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bgw/usdt

Name: NEBTC

Weekly gain: 73%

Official Website: https://nemetaglobal.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/nebtc/usdt

Name: FRZW

Weekly gain: 9900%

Official Website: https://frzswap.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/frzw/usdt

Name: PRIMEZTOKEN

Official Website: http://primez.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/primeztoken/usdt

Name: CTY

Official Website: https://custodiy.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cty/usdt





Weekly Listing Summary September 17 - September 25

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/138543_b785cff484c4d81c_001full.jpg

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

