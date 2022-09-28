Nexstim Oyj: Change in the Composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 28 Septemberat 9AM(EEST)



Nexstim Plc: Change in the Composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") is announcing a change in the composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee.

Tero Weckroth representing Wetrock Capital & Consulting Oy has been appointed as a new member of the Nomination Committee. Tero Weckroth is also a member of Nexstim's Board of Directors.

Leena Niemistö, Chairperson of the Board of Nexstim and representative of its largest shareholder, continues to chair the Nomination Committee, and Ossi Haapaniemi and Kyösti Kakkonen continue as members of the Committee.

According to the document establishing Nexstim's Nomination Committee, it must have three to four members. The three largest shareholders of the Company each nominate one member; if a shareholder does not exercise the right to nominate a representative, the right is passed on to the next largest shareholder.

The new Nomination Committee will start its work during October.

