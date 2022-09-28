DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (INFB LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Sep-2022

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 27-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 103.447

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35733

CODE: INFB LN

ISIN: LU2418815390

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

