BizClik Media: BIZCLIK LAUNCHES AUGUST 2022 EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The August 2022 edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Vitality, Chubb, Mission Underwriting Managers and more.

NORWICH, England, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the August edition of FinTech Magazine.

The digital edition of FinTech Magazine is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the financial technology industry.

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Gabriel Lazaro of Chubb, about driving digital insurance innovation.

"We innovate in terms of insurance products and value propositions. That includes claims and the technology to enable that experience."

Joanna England, Editor In Chief of FinTech Magazine, commented: "Within this latest issue, we are exploring incubators and accelerators, banking technology and the move into the cloud - including what that means for financial services - and much, much more."

